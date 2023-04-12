British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Gender equality inevitable in F1, says Red Bull chief Horner

Gender equality inevitable in F1, says Red Bull chief Horner

FORMULA ONE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner says it was inevitable that gender equality would reach Formula One amid reports that a team employing an equal split between men and women was looking to enter the sport.

Formula-One
By AFP

Friday 14 April 2023, 10:00AM

Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner. Photo: AFP

Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner. Photo: AFP

Former British American Racing (BAR) founder Craig Pollock told CNN on Mar 25 he wanted to debut “Formula Equal” from the 2025 or 2026 season onwards.

The aim was to have a 50% split between males and females across the whole organisation, from the cockpit to the engineers and the boardroom.

He has reportedly submitted an expression of interest to racing’s governing body, the FIA, which opened up the process for finding a potential 11th team earlier this year.

Horner, when asked about Pollock’s plan, said he believed gender equality in the traditionally male-dominated sport would happen “naturally” anyway.

“I think it’s fantastic to see the amount of girls, females, that are showing interest in Formula One now and we’re seeing it at all levels,” the Briton said in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on Mar 31.

“I think the interest is growing... it’s appealing to more women to get involved in the sport, whether that’s from an engineering basis or across all aspects of the organisation.

AXA Insurance PCL

“As the sport does become more accessible, and we are pushing to make it more accessible, I think that it is something that will naturally happen anyway.”

Pollock, formerly the manager of 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, acknowledged funding such a venture would be hugely expensive but said he was in intense discussions with “a Gulf-area country” about bankrolling it.

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer said gender equality was “important to everybody in Formula One”.

“So anything we can do to increase diversity in F1 I think everyone here would welcome it,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

“But I don’t know anything other than what I briefly read about their (Formula Equal) entry.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai women win Asean Rugby Sevens championship
Phuket International Cricket Sixes returns
Lee captures top honours on final day
FIFA predicts 2023 women’s World Cup will be ’watershed’ moment
Spain’s Rahm follows Ballesteros with Masters glory
Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid
Haaland stars in Man City stroll, Chelsea crash on Lampard return
Batsaikhan claims Tour of Thailand title
Lampard in shock return to Chelsea
Team Nam Naka win the 8th Tekkim Cup
Tough group for War Elephants at SEA Games
Rashford fires Man Utd into top four, Newcastle hit West Ham for five
Masters brings golf’s divided best back together to do battle
Chelsea held by Liverpool in first game after Potter’s sacking
New Zealand dominate Hong Kong Sevens

 

Phuket community
Researchers find new ‘Lisa’ plant

They could have named it Kurt, but this one comes out....(Read More)

Zelensky denounces Russian ‘beasts’ over beheading video

Have we forgotten the footage of bound Russians shot through the knees already?...(Read More)

Seven injured, no deaths on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

@Kurt. Why do you stay in such an imperfect place? Nothing makes you happy here, so go home....(Read More)

Seven injured, no deaths on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

7 days Campaign is just about publishing numbers deaths/woundeds. (even that they can't do corre...(Read More)

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

Bali Government likes to stop tourists renting motorbike. It ssems that the Minister of Tourism in J...(Read More)

Sakhu on restricted water supply

ohhh did they not assured water supply was enough until june-july? haha where is that somchai guy wh...(Read More)

Seven injured, no deaths on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ campaign

I witnessed three just in kamala yesterday. Lies, damn lies, and more lies....(Read More)

Phuket officials recognise first road accident death in ‘Seven Days’ campaign

See them sitting on the photos, hahaha. 7 Days pretending serious behavior about nothing, as nothing...(Read More)

Researchers find new ‘Lisa’ plant

How sad. Of all the noted interesting or useful hard working people in this country a plant is named...(Read More)

Governor targets tourist deaths on motorbikes

For every tourist on a rental bike pulled over without a licence they will have the rental paperwork...(Read More)

 

Open Kitchen Laguna
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pacific Prime Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 