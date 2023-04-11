Gen Anupong targets Songkran accident prevention

PHUKET: Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda held a video conference with Phuket officials yesterday (Apr 10) to announce that the Center for Road and Marine Accident Prevention and Reduction during the Songkran Festival 2023 officially open.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 April 2023, 09:27AM

Present at Phuket Provincial Hall for the video call were Phuket Vice Governor Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam and Udomporn Kan, head of Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) and heads of other key government agencies.

As Minister of Interior, Gen Anupong is Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director of the Road Safety Directing Center, explained an official report of the video conference.

Vice Governor Anupap and Mr Udomporn are designated as the heads of the Phuket provincial branch of the Road Safety Directing Center.

Phuket officials are to tighten road and sea safety measures, with emphasis on law enforcement during the Songkran festival, Phuket officials were told.

Officials are to have an integrated road accident prevention and reduction plan during the Songkran festival and long holidays devised in coordination with the national offices of the DDPM, Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Transport, among others, Gen Anupong said.

Local officials were presented a summary of death and injury data from road accidents in 2022, and a memorandum of understanding was recognised for provincial support for road safety at the district level with special focus on risk of driving a motorcycle.

“On the part of Phuket, strict safety measures will be enforced, especially at various road checkpoints, the law will be enforced, including wearing seat belts, wearing a helmet and drunk driving, which is the main cause of accidents,” Vice Governor Anupap said.

“At sea, there will be strict measures to wear life jackets, enforce service ship standards,” he added.

“The province will do its utmost to reduce accidents less than last year,” Vice Governor Anupap assured.