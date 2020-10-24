Gathering of 2,000 at Saphan Hin to support monarchy

PHUKET: More than 2,000 people dressed in yellow attire united and gathered to express their support for the monarchy at Saphan Hin last night (Oct 23).

politics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 October 2020, 02:51PM

The sizeable crowd, which included young and old, braved the pouring rain to show their support for the Thai royal family by waving national flags and displaying photos of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), King Vachiralongkorn (Rama X), Queen Mother Sirikit Kitiyakara, mother to Rama 10, and Her Majesty Queen Suthida.

Several placards were on show with messages of support such as: “Protecting the monarchy is the duty of loyal Thai people”, and “Don’t touch the King”.

The leader of the group made a speech where he called for dissenters to cease any anti-loyal sentiment and requested for a consideration of national reconciliation. He also stressed the importance of the younger generation receiving correct and accurate information on the royal family.

Demonstrators gathered at Saphan Hin around 4pm and came from various districts of Phuket province. They had been made aware of the gathering via various social media channels which collectively carried the pro-monarchy message. Many stated they had become tired with accusations against the royal family and that all Thai people live well and happy thanks to the monarchy.

At 6pm the crowd stood together to respect the national flag and sang the national anthem.

Police were present throughout to ensure the demonstration was peaceful and passed without incident, which it did.