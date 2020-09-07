Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Gasly wins Italian thriller

Gasly wins Italian thriller

FORMULA ONE: Pierre Gasly is the first Frenchman to win a Formula 1 race in 24 years after claiming his maiden victory in a thriller at the Italian Grand Prix yesterday (Sept 6).

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Monday 7 September 2020, 09:52AM

Pierre Gasly. Photo: AFP

Pierre Gasly. Photo: AFP

The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver beat McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll to the flag after inheriting the lead from poleman Lewis Hamilton, who served a stop-go penalty for a tyre change while pit lane was closed.

But Hamilton wasn’t the only frontrunner to hit trouble, with a slew of problems creating a perfect storm to deliver the unpredictable podium.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to make any ground on his championship deficit, clawing back only a single point from fifth place after a shocking start dropped him from second to sixth on the first lap.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen withdrew from the race with a power unit problem and his teammate, Thai drive Alex Albon, languished near the back of the field with damage from the first lap.

Neither Ferrari finished the race, with a brake failure putting Sebastian Vettel into retirement and Charles Leclerc crashing out of the race in a high-speed shunt at Parabolica.

That crash defined the day, requiring a suspension to repair the barriers and dividing the race into two distinct parts.

Gasly had been mired near the back of the back early in the race, but a well-timed safety car before the red flag catapulted him up to third on the restart grid. With all the frontrunning drivers bar Hamilton out of action and the Briton due to serve his penalty, he was the de facto leader when the race resumed from a standing start on lap 28.

He scythed past Stroll, who restarted from second but was suffering on cold tyres, to build a lead, but further back McLaren’s Carlos Sainz had designs on the top step of the podium.

The Spaniard had been running in second earlier in the race, but whereas Gasly gained during the safety car interruptions, Sainz had dropped to sixth.

He moved into second place on lap 35, but with the best of his tyres worn it took him another 17 laps, the penultimate tour of the grand prix, to close to withing a second of the leading car.

But Gasly, having been managing his pace, had had time to consider his defence. He was flawless out of the chicanes to ensure Sainz could slipstream him down the straights to beat him to the chequered flag by less than half a second.

Thai Residential

“Honestly it’s unbelievable,” he said. “I’m not sure I’m realising what’s happening right now, it was such a crazy race.”

It was AlphaTauri’s second win - the first coming at the hands of Sebastian Vettel at the same circuit in 2008 when the team was named Toro Rosso - and Gasly paid credit to the Italian squad.

“This team has done so much for me,” he said. “They gave me my first opportunity in F1, they gave me my first podium, now they give me my first win.”

Second was bittersweet for Sainz, who seemed likely to find a way past Gasly had he had an extra lap to work with, but the Spaniard was satisfied second was a true reflection of his McLaren’s potential.

“With a normal race I think I would’ve got P2 behind Lewis,” he said. “I wouldn’t have believed I’d have got a chance to fight for victory today.”

Stroll took his first podium finish since 2017, but the Canadian was disappointed to pass up a golden chance to win the race at the restart.

“It’s a bit of a bummer - I think it was wine to lose starting from second, but I just had no grip at the start. I had a ton of wheelspin and everyone just flew by me.”

Lando Norris finished fourth ahead of Bottas, with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo close behind in sixth.

Hamilton recovered impressively from 30 seconds behind the field after his stop-go penalty on lap 28 to finish seventh with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Esteban Ocon finished eighth for Renault ahead of Daniil Kvyat’s AlphaTaui and Racing Point’s Sergio Perez rounding out the top 10.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hamilton takes Italian pole at record speed
Messi admits he is forced to stay at Barcelona but long-term future in doubt
Thai League 1 matches live and kicking on NBT2HD
Ashburn in as Phuket Vagabonds captain
Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for COVID-19
Ferrari stuck in a nightmare
A win for Muay Thai as ministry lifts barriers
TBA pins its hopes on local coaching staff
Muay Thai cries foul as COVID bites
Birdie bomb lifts Rahm to BMW playoff triumph over Johnson
Hamilton stretches title lead with Belgian domination
Hamilton takes Belgian pole with new record as Ferrrari flop
Queen of the ring
Phuket based Allycia chasing title glory
Woods faces top-four challenge at BMW Championship

 

Phuket community
Phuket reopening delayed

@HubertK, It is not a complain. It is noticing that Thai returning from overseas get tested, and a m...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

Hubert K...yes testing in a country with such a worldclass healthcare system as claimed by the autho...(Read More)

Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

The more departments involved, the longer it takes ( and becomes messy with miss-understandings). B...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

@kurt. Can't you tell the difference between males and females? Learn the English language your...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

How many foreigners must leave Thailand before 26th? Just because of visa ruling? Thai should be hap...(Read More)

Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

What a weekend! (sit still!). Phuket was Capital of Thailand. Visits from: Public health-, Tourism &...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

I second the 'blah, blah, blah' comment....(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

Hubert, of course there should be free testing. What Kurt is pointing out is that without a proper t...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

If a vaccine is just around the corner it would make sence to wait....(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

It must be nice to get a fat salary and play god with other people's livelihood. He's not d...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand

 