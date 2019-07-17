THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Gary Stevens Appointed Head Coach of Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy

Gary Stevens Appointed Head Coach of Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy

Former England, Totttenham and Brighton defender Gary Stevens is getting back to grass roots football. The 1984 UEFA Cup winner and 1986 World Cup veteran will start coaching at the Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy in September.


By Press Release

Wednesday 17 July 2019, 11:03AM

Gary Stevens with BMHHFA Under 15s. Photo: Provided

Gary Stevens with BMHHFA Under 15s. Photo: Provided

Stevens has managed Thai Port and Army FC in the Thai Premier League. He made 204 appearances for Tottenham between 1983 and 1990 but is excited to pursue a challenge outside of the professional game,

"The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is family run and the children here have so much enthusiasm for football. I love the pressure of professional management, despite the lack of job security but it will be refreshing for me to be able to work on a long term basis with children who are just playing because they love the game," said Stevens.

