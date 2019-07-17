Stevens has managed Thai Port and Army FC in the Thai Premier League. He made 204 appearances for Tottenham between 1983 and 1990 but is excited to pursue a challenge outside of the professional game,
"The Black Mountain Hua Hin Football Academy is family run and the children here have so much enthusiasm for football. I love the pressure of professional management, despite the lack of job security but it will be refreshing for me to be able to work on a long term basis with children who are just playing because they love the game," said Stevens.
