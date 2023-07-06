333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Gang arrested over shots fired in Kathu

Gang arrested over shots fired in Kathu

PHUKET: Police confirmed today (July 6) that they have arrested five men that they claim were responsible for an incident yesterday that saw gang members fire more than 15 shots from firearms on a small, quiet street in Kathu.

violencecrimepoliceSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 July 2023 03:12 PM

Chief of Kathu Police Station, Pol. Rungrit Ratanaphakdi. Photo: Phuket Info Center

Chief of Kathu Police Station, Pol. Rungrit Ratanaphakdi. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The incident happened at Soi Sua Lueang, between Red Mountain Golf Course and the Phuket Mining Museum, in the early hours of yesterday morning. Initial police investigations suggested an altercation between two gangs of youths which led to 15 shots being fired off randomly into the air. Nobody was reported injured in the incident.

Around 10am this morning the chief of Kathu Police Station, Pol. Rungrit Ratanaphakdi, confirmed that five men had been apprehended and charged in relation to what he described as an “outrageous” crime that completely neglected the law and displayed no regard to the safety of local residents.

Following investigations by police yesterday using CCTV footage, officers were able to determine who the perpetrators were before seeking and receiving appropriate arrest warrants from Phuket Provincial Court. The arrests were then made successfully last night with three of the gang under the age of 18, Col. Kittipong confirmed.

The chief offender was a 30-year-old man called Nopporn, or Kor Sankla. Interestingly, police confirmed this to be the same offender that used a firearm to threaten a lottery ticket vendor in front of the Talad Kaset fresh market on Ongsimphai Rd in Phuket Town last Thursday (June 29). Police had been trying to track down the offender in that incident ever since.

The other members of the group arrested were: 29-year-old Mr Pakorn, or Han Noinit; 17-year-old “Mr Ek” (real name withheld); “Mr Chai” (real name withheld), also 17; and 16-year-old “Mr Sun” (real name withheld).

Police also successfully seized several weapons at the address where the arrests were made (an address they did not specify in reports). These included a Glock 19 model semi-automatic pistol along with two magazines of ammunition, which police said was the weapon Mr Naporn had used in last week’s incident with the lottery vendor.

Open Kitchen Laguna

Additionally, a Undercover branded .38 pistol with .38 size ammunition was retrieved, as was 37 rounds of Ruger brand 9mm ammunition. Police confirmed both types of ammunition seized matched the 15 casings retrieved from the scene in Kathu yesterday.

Furthermore, several motorbikes were found at the scene of the arrests that matched those identified on CCTV at yesterday’s incident in Kathu. These included: a red Honda MSX motorcycle, registration number 1 Por Kor 2622; a blue Honda Wave 150, registration number 1 Kor Na 9715; a Yamaha Meo Motorcycle, registration number Kor Kor Kor 449.

Police confirmed their investigations yesterday revealed that a quarrel had taken place between two groups of youths in the Soi Sua Lueang area in the early hours following two cars supposedly colliding with one another. One of the groups, comprising the three juveniles police later identified as “Mr Ek”, “Mr Chai” and “Mr Sun”, then called the two elder men, Mr Naporn and Mr Pakorn, and agreed to meet them at a nearby gas station.

The five men then returned to the scene of the altercation on Soi Sua Lueang only to find the other group had disappeared. Perhaps in an effort to draw their attention or to threaten them, Mr Naporn and Mr Pakorn then each fired off a series of shots from the two firearms into the sky before fleeing the scene.

All five men apprehended will be charged with the illegal possession of firearms without permission and jointly carrying firearms in a public space. Mr Naporn and Mr Pakorn will face further charges of using firearms in a public space with any reasonable cause.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teens arrested in Kathu shooting case, Thailand’s 50 richest, Turtle rescued || July 6
Turtle rescued at Patong now in care
New agri innovation project expected to benefit 30,000 Thai farmers
Meta launches Twitter rival Threads - but not in Europe
NACC asks Pita to show estate papers
Economic woes curtail domestic trips
SIM card probe nets man in Phuket Town
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Prime Minister vote on July 13, Shots fired in Kathu, New Phuket road safety campaign || July 5
Teen gangs sought as shots fired in Kathu
Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign
Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist
Hong Kong leader says wanted activists should give up or live ‘in fear’
King donates to Sak Surin rehabilitation
Phuket expat Arnaud Verstraete passes away
Van driver intimidation sparked by extra fare disagreement

 

Phuket community
NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

Stupid law. Just repeal the damn thing. Next they'll want to know how many times a day he takes ...(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

More ditch efforts by the outgoing junta to try and discredit Khun Pita. These aren't issues of ...(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

Third strike against him is 2148Mr. Faris has dark skin- which to the average racist Thai makes hi...(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

The Dinos really are clutching at straws now. What's next- 'when did he last step on the cra...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

It's not the tourists, it's the Thai driving culture of me -first inconsideration. Truly ...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

The times I have been stopped at traffic control, only tourists are stopped, the locals drive by wit...(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

Right Kurt.That's why they did choose Serbia with it's good ranking on the corruption index....(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

They are really on Mr Pita's back now. Try in every corner to find something to tackle him out o...(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

1.8 m baht in cash? 555 Probably his maid has more money in her account....(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

It is alarming that Phuket Government bodies like PLTO and RTP 'take a walk' with the alread...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SOHO Pool Club
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties

 