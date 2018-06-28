FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Gamers enthralled by violence

Bandits, soldiers, demons, zombies, aliens and other enemies were shot, stabbed, bludgeoned, incinerated, or even blown up on the show floor of the Electronic Entertainment Expo that opened in Los Angeles on June 12.

violencecultureAFP

Thursday 28 June 2018, 10:30AM

In this stock photo gamers test new video games at the 2015 Electronic Entertainment Expo. Photo: AFP

In this stock photo gamers test new video games at the 2015 Electronic Entertainment Expo. Photo: AFP

Deadly conflicts played out with stunning arsenals in creative fictional settings remain at the heart of blockbuster action video games, with imagery getting richer and fight mechanics smoother due to improving technology.

There was no shortage of bloody battle in games spotlighted at media events hosted by video game industry titans in the days leading up to E3 showcase.

And a hot video game trend now is “Battle Royale” death-match games such as “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” in which players vie against one another to be the sole survivor.

Shooting and swordplay have long been staples in a global video game industry that the Entertainment Software Association said took in a total of US$116 billion (B3.7 trillion) worldwide last year.

Violence in games has the trade group working to make sure politicians including US President Donald Trump understand that there is no link between that kind of play and what people do in the real world, ESA chief executive Michael Gallagher told AFP.

Trump and the ESA met earlier this year after a slaughter at a US high school. Some blamed violence in media such as video games, not access to guns, for such shootings.

QSI International School Phuket

“One thing that has sunk in to a great degree is the truth that video game violence has nothing to do with real-world violence,” Gallagher said of meetings with politicians on federal and state levels.

“There are 2.6 billion gamers around the world, yet these outbreaks are uniquely American. It has got to be something else.”

A growing number of policy numbers are “rejecting the notion outright” that video games cause people to commit actual violence, according to Gallagher.

“The tide has turned significantly,” he added.

In the US, 22 states offer video game companies economic incentives to set up shops and create jobs, according to Gallagher.

Some 45,000 industry members are expected to attend E3, along with 15,000 gamers who bought tickets to get access to the show floor and its more than 200 exhibitors, the ESA said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vietnam’s death row art
Army orders end to conscript deaths
Reinvigorated Belfast still bears scars of past conflict
Students spearhead largest-ever US protest for gun control
Octopizzo: Nairobi’s rap king
Phuket Provincial Police Commander confirms 33 arrests in New Year crackdown
No match for cockfighting
100 years as intellectual hub
No toasting New Year at Thai parks
Phuket hosts key Asean women and children’s rights conference
Afghanistan’s stolen boys: ‘Bachas’, former child sex slaves trying to find freedom of sorts
Painted huts offer DR Congo village a tourism lifeline
Condoms, bribery, warlords: Afghans find truth in comedy
Officers shunted after photo ire
Traditional British nannies get counter-terror skills

 

Phuket community
Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Coral-restauration, now at cost of Phi Phi island environment. A few thousand tourist daily over the...(Read More)

‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

tell them what they want to hear, even if it is not true, only 2 lifeguards on Karon beach and could...(Read More)

‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

Pakistan? Bwahaha...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

As more liveguards as more the people will ignore the warnings!!! After set red flags there should b...(Read More)

Prisoner escapes from Vachira Phuket Hospital

Whether it's the responsibility of the police or the prison system the question still has to be ...(Read More)

‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

Why is the Governor lying about life guards at every beach? It is simply not true! And that Phuket ...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

International press speaks about 1000 (!) rescue workers at the scene. Wow. For ....? Red that the...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Guess the residents of Mai Khao should be invited to visit the CPF pork farm in Krabi, and the slaug...(Read More)

Snake-handlers of West Virginia test faith with poison

Gospel of Purity 101:01 Thou shalt rip out your ovaries and sever your testicles to keep the strain...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Chattha
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Kantok Restaurant

 