BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Game-changing’ TV deal pumps money into English women’s football

‘Game-changing’ TV deal pumps money into English women’s football

FOOTBALL: Football chiefs have announced a “game-changing” three-year broadcast deal for the English Women’s Super League (WSL) that will inject millions into the game and boost exposure.

Football
By AFP

Tuesday 23 March 2021, 10:43AM

A new TV rights deal for the English Women’s Super League has been described as “game-changing”. Photo: AFP.

A new TV rights deal for the English Women’s Super League has been described as “game-changing”. Photo: AFP.

Sky Sports will show up to 44 games per season, with the BBC screening 22 matches free-to-air in a deal reported to be worth around £7 million (B300mn) per year.

The Football Association’s director of the women’s professional game, Kelly Simmons, said the deal was “a game-changing agreement that will transform” the WSL.

She said she believed it was the biggest domestic commercial contract ever agreed for women’s football rights, describing it as a “landmark deal” for the whole of the women’s game.

“When we look at the benchmarks around audience, this without doubt will take us to be the most-watched women’s sports league in the world,” she said.

“It is transformational. This is mainstream, this is prime slots on television, big audiences, week in, week out, and I think it’s such an exciting step for the women’s game. It is quite an emotional moment.”

Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes said the deal proved that people were willing to pay to watch.

“It really is a big day for women’s football,” Hayes said ahead of the first leg of her side’s Champions League quarter-final against German giants Wolfsburg tomorrow.

“This is just what we’ve been working towards. Every time we put out a product for people to watch, it’s all been about driving standards so it can become marketable.

“That’s where the game has reached, it’s not just one club, this is all about the whole. I think this is a real celebration for women’s football and everyone involved in it.”

Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

The WSL has begun to follow in the footsteps of England’s Premier League by attracting top talent from around the globe.

Chelsea signed Pernille Harder from Wolfsburg for a world-record fee for a women’s player in September.

“It is already the case that England is getting really attractive,” said Chelsea and Sweden defender Magda Eriksson. “Having this type of TV deal just amplifies that really.”

It is the first time the rights to the WSL have been sold separately from those to the men’s game, with the 12 top-flight clubs receiving a proportion of the revenue.

Clubs in the Women’s Championship will also benefit, with 25% of the funds fed down to the second tier.

Games not on Sky Sports or the BBC will continue to be shown live via the FA Player, the governing body’s free streaming platform.

Despite the squeeze on clubs’ finances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich expects more money to be invested in women’s football.

“I see no reason why clubs wouldn’t want to support women’s football and provide the best possible opportunity for them to succeed,” the Russian oligarch told Forbes.

“For me, this is both about the principle, but also, women’s football has huge potential. If women’s football received the same level as support as men’s football, the sport would obviously be equally successful on the business side.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Leicester rock Man Utd to reach FA Cup semis
Heartbreak for Thai ace Pornpawee
Pathum United officially crowned new T1 champs
Pornpawee eyes All England glory
Overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games
What a catch!
Prison sentences, fines for football match-fixers
New names on the Phuket Pairs Bowling honours board
Japan’s Momota wins at All England, Indonesians out after virus fears
Team New Zealand win America’s Cup 7-3 over Luna Rossa
Ratchanok targets semis place at All England Open
Penguins soar to victory in series opener at the ACG
America’s Cup delayed with Team NZ one win from victory
Joshua, Fury sign two-fight heavyweight unification deal: promoter
‘Bizarre’ race puts Team NZ in sight of America’s Cup win

 

Phuket community
Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

the people shouldnt fear covid with the 13 month TOTAL death toll for thailand being 92 for a popula...(Read More)

Quarantine period cut to 10 days

Most countries have some form of "mutation". Oh, China claims not to, but can we believe t...(Read More)

Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

Right now almost half the population of the UK have received their first dose (just short of 30 mill...(Read More)

70 tonnes of algae collected from Patong Beach

How nice would it be when Patong has 100% capacity during this non tourist time to lead all polluted...(Read More)

Quarantine period cut to 10 days

Is there any chance CCSA sometimes looks a bit over the Thai border and notice what is going on, Civ...(Read More)

Quarantine period cut to 10 days

As most countries have some form of the mutated virus and only China says it doe not have any, then ...(Read More)

Quarantine period cut to 10 days

10 Days Q is to long/expensive for tourists with 2-3 weeks holiday only. Exceptions? well, name me 1...(Read More)

Prayut relaxed over charter change

General Prayut is struggling with enforcing his promises. Like the promise to make lottery tickets m...(Read More)

Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1

A bit premature to think about foreign tourist arrivals in July. This moment all over Europe Covid-...(Read More)

Prayut relaxed over charter change

Of course he's not concerned- it won't be changed! No way are the dinosaurs going to introdu...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 