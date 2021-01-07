BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit

Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit

THAILAND: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon today (Jan 7) backtracked on his earlier remarks that he believed there were no illegal gambling dens in Bangkok.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 7 January 2021, 11:45AM

Prawit corrected himself after being ridiculed in the media and by the public. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Prawit corrected himself after being ridiculed in the media and by the public. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Gen Prawit corrected himself after being ridiculed in the media and by the public.

“I didn’t mean that gambling dens do not exist,” he said. “We all know that there are gambling dens but it is the duty of police to eradicate these illicit activities.”

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday set up a panel to probe illegal gambling venues and police yesterday announced the arrest of dozens of people linked to such dens in Bangkok.

Deputy Bangkok police chief Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai said 81 gamblers and 13 gambling hosts had been arrested in Chaeng Watthana.

The gambling hosts were each jailed for seven months and fined B15,000, while the gamblers were sentenced to 15 days in jail and fined B15,000.

Pol Maj Gen Piya also revealed that police had arrested one man, Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, at a house in Don Muang that was used as a gambling den. He has been charged with organising gambling activities and employing illegal migrant workers.

Outrigger Laguna Phuket

Pol Maj Gen Piya said Mr Amnuay was the owner of the premises and police were investigating whether he had been in contact with a group of 18 migrant workers, seven of whom had tested positive for COVID-19.

Another gambling den in the Pin Klao area was searched by police. It was exposed after two workers visiting Kanchanaburi tested positive for COVID-19 and told health officials they had been working at a gambling den in Pin Klao.

The building manager admitted to police the place had been used as a gambling establishment but said it had shut since before the pandemic, according to Pol Maj Gen Piya.

He insisted that police had been clamping down on gambling den owners and gamblers, citing the arrest of 16 people involved in a gambling den in Pin Klao in 2020 and the prosecution of 3,811 people in other gambling cases.

Pol Maj Gen Piya declined, however, to say how many gambling dens were still open in Bangkok, calling it classified information.

Meanwhile, the abbot of Wat Rangsi Sutthawat in Si Racha district, Chon Buri, is urging gamblers at two local dens to have COVID-19 tests. The province has witnessed a virus surge recently, many of the infections were linked to gambling dens.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 07 January 2021 - 13:52:47 

A police general declines saying how many gambling  dens are open in Bangkok. So, he has the knowledge of it, but keeps it under his cap. Is that because there is to much brown envelop work at steak? There are no gambling dens and 'spa's' in BKK operating without RTP knowledge/shareholdership. 
Who did advice vice PM Prawit to come out with contradictive laughable 'den' statem...

goldwing | 07 January 2021 - 12:42:18 

Complete idiot

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years
Phuket officials defend school closures, closing businesses would be too damaging
PM bolsters pledge to give free jabs
Mob storms US Capitol as Trump accused of ‘coup’
‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket
Phuket would suffer harshly under another lockdown, says expert
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools closed! Thailand buys 35mn more Covid vaccine shots? || January 6
Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare
Tourism banking on health image
WHO virus mission to China in disarray as entry denied
Pub, bar, restaurant COVID-compliance inspections continue
No new restrictions for UK arrivals
Government buys 35m more AstraZeneca doses
Phuket schools ordered closed
Four Koreans arrested in Phuket, one wanted by Interpol for child porn

 

Phuket community
Phuket schools ordered closed

As usual, on paper all well arranged. But the practical 'loopholes' are numerous. See for e...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

Finally, as I expected already quite a while, quarantine time in sight for domestic travelers coming...(Read More)

Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit

A police general declines saying how many gambling dens are open in Bangkok. So, he has the knowled...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

How are they going to police home quarantine? Everyone in the house cannot leave for 14 days, dream ...(Read More)

Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit

Complete idiot...(Read More)

Phuket officials defend school closures, closing businesses would be too damaging

Very pragmatic and sensible approach from the new governor and his team - well done...(Read More)

‘Red zone’ arrivals face quarantine in Phuket

What about the people that are at present in ASQ in Bangkok and are directed to Phuket ? Will they ...(Read More)

Phuket flights take a hit amid COVID scare

Do i read it right, that during first 5 days of January there were 5 international flights carrying...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Lockdowns and closures only work if everyone follows the rules. The local food delivery clowns are a...(Read More)

Phuket schools ordered closed

Tried using the Thai Chana app but it seems you need an internet connection. So why bother? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Thanyapura
Dewa Phuket Resort
Benihana Phuket
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
K9 Point
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential

 