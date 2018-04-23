PHUKET: A raid on a house in the Kwang Rd area in Wichit early this morning (April 23) saw 17 people arrested for gambling and more than B15,000 in stake money seized.

Wichit Police officers led by Lt Col Narong Laksanawimol and accompanied by Royal Thai Army soldiers based in Phuket raided the house at 1am after receiving a tip-off that the venue was used as a gaming hub.

Of note, the address given in the official report only indicates that the house is located along Kwang Rd, but does not identify which housing estate the house is located within.

In addition to placing the 17 suspects under arrest, the raid party seized eight decks of cards and B15,950 in cash, Col Narong explained.

The punters were caught in the middle of playing hands of Kao Ke, a Thai card gambling game, he added.

All 17 suspects were taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with gambling without permission, Col Narong confirmed.