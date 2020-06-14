Gamblers lose after Kathu bust

PHUKET: Ten men were arrested yesterday (June 13) after they were found gambling at a cockfight held near Soi Chonlaprathan, Kathu.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 June 2020, 11:05AM

The cockfight ring. Photo: Phuket Provincial Office

The offenders were also charged under Section 9 the Emergency Decree which prohibits the assembly or gathering of persons at any place or the commission of any act which may cause unrest.

A special administrative task force comprising seven members of the Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor, or Kong Asa Raksa Dindaen) and operating directly under the Phuket Provincial Office was led by Deputy Chief Urupong Chanakul and Assistant Thongchai Rattanadet.

No police officers were present for the raid.

Officers arrested two groups of men at the scene, including four men who were found cockfight gambling and the other six were found playing high-low.

All ten were taken to Kathu Police Station and charged under the Gambling Act B.E. 2478.