Gamblers arrested in Baan Don

PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket Provincial Office raided a house in Baan Don yesterday (Oct 24) and arrested 18 men and women for illegal gambling.

crime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 October 2022, 05:00PM

The raid, on a house in Moo 4, Baan Don, Thepkrasattri, was carried out at 4pm, officials reported today (Oct 25).

Of those arrested, 10 were women and eight were men.

When officers entered the home they found the group gambling with cards, officials noted.

The raid was in response to a tip-off from local residents, officials explained in their report.

The residents were concerned that people taking part in the gambling might cause trouble such as by committing thefts in the area to make up for money lost gambling.

All 18 arrested were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged accordingly, the report concluded.