Gamblers arrested, charged for breach of Emergency Decree

Gamblers arrested, charged for breach of Emergency Decree

PHUKET: Five people caught gambling at a house in Koh Kaew have been charged with breach of the Emergency Decree for forming a gathering of people that contravenes the health regulations in effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 May 2020, 11:46AM

Five people were caught at the scene, along with gambling paraphernalia. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

Five people were caught at the scene, along with gambling paraphernalia. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

Five people were caught at the scene, along with gambling paraphernalia. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

Five people were caught at the scene, along with gambling paraphernalia. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

Five people were caught at the scene, along with gambling paraphernalia. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

Five people were caught at the scene, along with gambling paraphernalia. Photo: Territorial Defense Volunteers

« »

Acting on a tip-off, the team of officers raided the house, in Moo 3 Koh Kaew,  at about 8pm last night (May 18), reported Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center.

The team that conducted the raid was assisted by 10 Territorial Defense Volunteers.

Five people were caught at the scene, along with gambling paraphernalia, he reported.

All five were taken to Phuket City Police Station, where they were each charged with gambling without permission and for breach of Article 9 of the Emergency Decree, Mr Siripong confirmed.

