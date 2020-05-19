Acting on a tip-off, the team of officers raided the house, in Moo 3 Koh Kaew, at about 8pm last night (May 18), reported Siripong Leeprasit of the Phuket Provincial Narcotics Control Management Center.
The team that conducted the raid was assisted by 10 Territorial Defense Volunteers.
Five people were caught at the scene, along with gambling paraphernalia, he reported.
All five were taken to Phuket City Police Station, where they were each charged with gambling without permission and for breach of Article 9 of the Emergency Decree, Mr Siripong confirmed.
