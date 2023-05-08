Gamblers arrested at underground casino

PHUKET: Police have arrested 15 gamblers in a literal underground casino in a basement at an abandoned mall in the middle of Phuket Town,

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 8 May 2023, 03:04PM

Officers raided the gambling den, on Tilok-U-Thit 1 Rd, at about 10:50pm last night (May 7), reported Region 8 Police.

The venue was raided following a tip-off that illegal gambling was held in the basement area of a snooker table venue operating at street level, police explained.

The team of officers, led by Col Thepanom Suwanarat, arrived to find the 15 gamblers sitting around a large table playing cards.

Seized as evidence was B20,560 cash, comprising 16 B1,000 banknotes, one B500 banknote, 36 B100 banknotes, 23 B20 banknotes, along with 72 plastic playing cards. Police reported also seizing three CCTV cameras and a CCTV recorder as well as one computer monitor.

According to police the 15 arrested were informed of their rights before they were taken to Phuket City Police Station to be charged.

Udomsak Sirithorn, who was card dealer when police arrived, was charged with organising the illegal gambling, while the other 14 suspects were charged with taking part in the illegal gambling.