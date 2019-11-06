Galileo Maritime Academy brings Capt Julius Valladares on board, expands courses

PHUKET: Galileo Maritime Academy has appointed Capt Julius Valladares to head its MCA commercial courses and bridge simulator school in Phuket.

Wednesday 6 November 2019, 06:44PM

Capt Julius Valladares has been appointed Director of Training and Internal Audit at Galileo Maritime Academy.

The appointment of Capt Valladares as Director of Training and Internal Audit at Galileo marks the start of the academy’s planned expansion from being the principal superyacht crew training facility in Asia to becoming the Asia-Pacific centre for professional seafarers across the cruise, merchant and offshore oil & gas industries, noted a release announcing Capt Valladares’s appointment.

“Capt Julius has extensive sea experience along with many years spent in training and management roles in maritime academies. He will introduce ancillary technical and safety courses such as ECDIS, HELM, GMDSS and several others in conjunction with the preparation of appropriate programmes of education and training to meet the MCA approved vocational and academic standards for OOW and Master qualifications,” the notice added.

Capt Valladares has previously designed courses and obtained flag state approval as:

MCA approved Course Coordinator for the generic ECDIS course.

MCA approved Course Coordinator for HELM Courses ( O & M ).

Oxford Aviation Academy approved Course Coordinator for the MCRM course.

Safebridge / ETC Classroom ECDIS type specific training.

Kongsberg, Kelvin Hughes and Transas type approved ECDIS Courses.

DGS BSc in Nautical Science Course Coordinator.

He is a Master Mariner whose Certificate of Competency on Foreign Going Vessels, unlimited tonnage, and all his Certificates of Competencies have been issued by MCA in the United Kingdom.

Capt Valladares has received several top industry awards for his high quality of training and his work in developing and delivering outstanding ECDIS courses, marked the release.

Galileo Maritime Academy currently provides more than 30 courses including 20 MCA approved basic and advanced STCW courses, as well as marine engineering, ISPS security and vessel stability courses. Among a wide range of new commercial courses planned for introduction over the next 12 months are:

BTRM/BTM course as per IMO Model 1.22

Passage Planning with ECDIS based on IMO Resolution A.893(21) “Guidelines for Voyage Planning” adopted on November 25th 1999

Polar Ice Navigation based on the IMO adaptation of the International Code for Ships Operating in Polar Waters (Polar Code)

Leadership and Teamwork based on IMO Model course 1.39

“We are determined to introduce during 2020 the various MCA courses that are required by officers progressing to OOW and Master qualification and to establish a Bridge Management Simulator School to serve the Asia Pacific region,” said Chairman and CEO of Galileo Maritime Academy, Anthony Gould.

“Our appointment of Capt Julius Valladares brings a wealth of relevant experience and knowledge to this vital part of GMA’s business so that we can continue to provide practical and realistic training experiences to ship’s officers from all around the world,” he added.