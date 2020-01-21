Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Future Forward Party tipped to escape the chop

Future Forward Party tipped to escape the chop

BANGKOK: The Future Forward Party (FFP) is likely to be spared by the Constitutional Court today (Jan 21) as the alleged offences of its members do not warrant its disbandment, according to law scholars.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 21 January 2020, 09:26AM

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit at the Constitutional Court last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit at the Constitutional Court last year. Photo: Bangkok Post

The court is due to hand down its ruling on whether the party attempted to undermine the monarchy,

Today’s ruling involves allegations made by Natthaporn Toprayoon, a lawyer and former adviser to the chief ombudsman, who sought the FFP’s dissolution last year for violating Section 49 of the constitution which prohibits actions that undermine the monarchy.

In his petition, Mr Natthaporn cited FFP actions including regulations, speeches and lectures made by senior party figures to substantiate his accusations against the party, its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and executives.

Another allegation made by Mr Natthaporn concerned the FFP logo. He said if it is reversed, it bears a close resemblance to the sign of the much-fabled Illuminati society, which was allegedly behind efforts to overthrow European monarchies in the past.

The court rejected the FFP’s request for a full inquiry into the case, saying there was sufficient evidence to rule without holding an inquiry under Section 58(1) of the court's Procedure Act.

Jade Donavanik, former adviser of the Constitution Drafting Committee, said yesterday (Jan 20): “There is only a slim chance the party will be dissolved because the charter does not allow for the disbanding of a political party based on the acts of individuals.”

While some of the FFP's key figures stand accused of violating Section 49, there must be evidence to prove that they have done so on behalf of the party.

Stithorn Thananithichote, director of the Research and Development Office at King Prajadhipok’s Institute, agreed that the FFP is unlikely to be disbanded.

Mr Stithorn said Section 49 does not stipulate automatic dissolution if a political party is found to have undermined the constitutional monarchy and Section 92, on which the petition is based, allows only the Election Commission (EC) to seek a dissolution.

HeadStart International School Phuket

According to the legal scholar, if evidence establishes that key FFP figures have engaged in acts deemed to undermine the constitutional monarchy on behalf of the party, the court may order the EC to initiate a probe.

Nevertheless, even if the court rules in the FFP’s favour today, the future of the opposition party remains grim.

Pending in the court is a case involving loans worth 191 million baht the party obtained from Mr Thanathorn.

These allegations, which were brought by the EC, also provide grounds for dissolution.

“The EC is under pressure after 18 other political parties were also accused of violating the law on borrowing money,” Mr Stithorn said.

The issue came to public attention when Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, a former EC member, recently posted information about the loan records on Facebook.

Meanwhile, barricades have been put up at the Rajaburi Direkriddhi Building where the Constitutional Court is located as part of security measures and it is reported that about 80 police will be deployed today to keep order. The court is inside the compound of the Government Complex on Chaeng Watthana Road.

The Office of the Constitutional Court has has also asked reporters to conduct media interviews outside the compound.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Illuminati case verdict? Coral catchers caught! Smoggy Bangkok? || January 21
Water supply outage in Wichit
Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman
Death toll from SARS-like China virus now officially at six
British actor confirmed not infected with ‘Wuhan flu’
BoT relaxes LTV rule for mortgages
Future Forward Party found not guilty of opposing monarchy
‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020
Plea to help bushfire-affected Australian tourism as AUS$70mn stimulus rolled out
Kata Rocks launches Phuket Real Estate Networking series
War crimes, not genocide committed against Rohingya: Myanmar probe
Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out
Taiwanese expat, Thai wife caught with 160kg of corals at Koh Kaew house
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Tiger Park backlash! Stepson charged over stepdad murder? || January 20
Turtle nest found on Phuket’s Sai Kaew Beach

 

Phuket community
Turtle nest found on Phuket’s Sai Kaew Beach

Turtles have less than a 5% chance to live to become adults Any interference, on the beach, reduces...(Read More)

Phang Nga turtle eggs likely to hatch this weekend, turtle patrols begin in Phuket

If one wishes to witness the release of turtles into the sea, where would they get this information....(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Why not write to the UN and WHO and bring a case in the International Court to change the law disal...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

Well it is relevant actually. 2 weeks ago he stated that there was only water for 30 days remaining,...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Using "real"names will make no difference to inane comments. So what is the point of havin...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

@R. Helicopter parenting again ? That's so lovely. Better use your time and stock up on water.Ne...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

Kurt - Step away from the keyboard!...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

This moment a british tourist (32) became on Phi phi island victim of the corona virus and is with a...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

Papa paul...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Mr.Rorri, I tried that already.Problem is ,that the comment section is plastered all over with his c...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket

 