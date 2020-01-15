THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Future Forward Party lays out reform for booze producers

BANGKOK: The Future Forward Party (FFP) on Tuesday (Jan 14) unveiled a plan to push a law touted through parliament that would open up the country’s alcoholic beverage industry and ensure fair treatment for new and small liquor and beer producers.

alcoholeconomicspolitics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 January 2020, 12:26PM

FFP list-MP Pita Limcharoenrat said if it is passed, the draft law would generate an extra B15-20 billion for the sector.

FFP list-MP Pita Limcharoenrat said if it is passed, the draft law would generate an extra B15-20 billion for the sector.

Small producers of beer and liquor are currently barred from entering the business by the current 2017 Excise Tax Act, which imposes a minimum volume of beer production of 10 million litres per year and a minimum production volume of whisky of 30,000 litres per day, said Woraphop Wiriyarot, another FFP list-MP.

The law also imposes a minimum investment capital of B10mn for beer producers, he said.

“As such, community-based producers of alcoholic drinks will never be able to grow and compete with those manufacturers with billions of baht in capital in hand. That’s why we have come up with this draft law,” he said.

“Over the past four decades, Thailand has exported about 200,000 tonnes of Indica rice, priced between B10 and B20 per kilogramme, to Japan where Awamori, an alcoholic beverage indigenous and unique to Okinawa, is produced,” said Mr Pita.

“The Japanese-made beverage is exported back to Thailand at B2,500 per litre, or 170-fold the price of the raw material,” he added.

Citing results of his own survey, Mr Pita said there are currently about 2,000 small liquor-making houses and 70 locally made craft beer brands in the country which technically operate outside the scope of the law, which could thrive if this draft law is passed.

“The FFP sees these drinks not just as booze but also culture, local wisdom, history, inherited formulas and product trademarks with scientific and economic value,” he said.

“The production of Lao Sa-iap liquor in the northern province of Phrae, for instance, makes the country about B400mn in excise tax per year, based on the value of its sales of B1bn," he said.

The total value of liquor produced in communities is between B2.8bn and B3.2bn per year, or about B1bn in excise tax revenue to the state, he said.

“The other 3,000 community-based producers will become legal once the FFP’s draft law is passed,” he said.

“The value of locally made alcoholic drinks will therefore rise to B15bn per year and at least B20bn per year," he added.

 

Read original story here.

Phuket community
Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

Reg" 3 people recently killed..." Yes R,and you know people robbing money from banks and ...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

Jor... once the gases expell, the carcase does indeed sink, there's even documentaries to the fa...(Read More)

Student, 24, arrested for violent robberies, holding meat cleaver to 10-year-old girl's throat

Wow, quite a thai 'student', and a thai coward, seen who he choose to be his thai 'gold...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Jor, climate change makes it hard this moment to talk about thai climate all over Thailand. It is al...(Read More)

Big Joke links gunshots to B2bn airport biometrics project

A gunman fired 8 shots, 2 bullets were recovered. A Sherlock Holmes Police officer believes the othe...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

Yes P. Understand thai are fascinated by gold. They needles even kill for it. Some poke you with s...(Read More)

German man released from hospital after bitten by ‘big fish’ – or maybe a shark

So if you find this shark what are authorities planning on doing with it?...(Read More)

Sirinya’s World: Meanings of the term ‘Farang’ (ฝรั่ง)

It must be quite frustrating for the serial poster being called "farang khi nok" by many ...(Read More)

Govt eyes cyber HQ to combat hacker threat

Haha, this is doomed not to work. Thai Government is cyber wise not functioning. They even can't...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

Fact No. 1: Phuket Immigration doesn´t follow the Thai law. If citizens of these three countries do...(Read More)

 

