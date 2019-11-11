THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Future Forward on thin ice

Future Forward on thin ice

BANGKOK: All eyes will be on the Constitutional Court on Nov 20 when it delivers a ruling which could make or break the embattled Future Forward Party (FFP) leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit in a media-shareholding case.

Monday 11 November 2019, 09:43AM

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (left) and party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (left) and party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul. Photo: Bangkok Post

The party and its leader face a slew of legal cases that place their political future in jeopardy.

In the worst-case scenario, the party, which has 80 MPs, could be dissolved and its 24 executives banned from politics.

If the court rules against him on Nov 20, this may cause “a domino effect” that could culminate in the party being disbanded, observers say.

The Election Commission (EC) alleges Mr Thanathorn held shares in V-Luck Media Co, a media firm, when he registered as an MP candidate in early February, in violation of Section 98 (3) of the charter, which prohibits owners and shareholders of media or publishing firms from applying to become MPs.

The case was later handed to the court which issued an order suspending Mr Thanathorn from his MP duties on May 23, pending a ruling.

The FFP and Mr Thanathorn have been in a serious predicament with several legal cases brought against them during the past few months. Some even say the party has now been in a downward spiral since its inception in 2018.

An internal rift has also emerged in the party as 120 former election candidates and party members resigned en masse, accusing Mr Thanathorn of ignoring unsuccessful candidates and failing to keep promises to give them political jobs.

A few of the party MPs also refused to toe the party line as they voted in favour of government-sponsored bills – an executive decree to transfer army units to the royal command and the B3.2-trillion spending plan for the 2020 fiscal year.

But there are three cases which could lead to the dissolution of the FFP. One involves donations made by Mr Thanathorn and his wife, Rawiphan. The FFP leader donated B10mn to his party and his wife contributed B7.2mn.

Activist Srisuwan Janya has asked the EC to rule whether the couple are considered a single entity under the law. If so, their combined donations of B17.2mn would be in violation of Section 66 of the law on political parties, which caps donations by an individual to a party at B10mn, he said.

Mr Srisuwan has also asked the EC to investigate whether Mr Thanathorn broke the same law by granting a loan of more than B100mn to his party. The charter court also accepted a petition filed by lawyer Natthaporn Toprayoon, who accused Mr Thanathorn and his party executives of trying to bring an end to the monarchy.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Thanathorn yesterday (Nov 10) brushed aside criticism his party could be disbanded if the court rules he is no longer qualified to be an MP due to the media-shareholding case. He said the media shareholding is not related to the dissolution of the party.

“Some people who have come out to talk about this matter have a political agenda. They don’t want many people to work with my party,”' Mr Thanathorn said.

FFP secretary-general, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, said it was surprising the party has so many legal cases brought against it, despite the party not being in power.

“I want to ask if everyone really feels the party broke the law or whether this is because the party’s approach has upset those in power," Mr Piyabutr said. In the media-shareholding case against Mr Thanathorn, Mr Piyabutr said the constitution's intention is to prevent MPs or cabinet ministers from wielding influence on media.

It is necessary to consider whether the company in which Mr Thanathorn held shares was actually a media company, and whether the shareholding was so considerable that it could influence the media. V-Luck Media Co was not a media outlet, but only a company making publications, Mr Piyabutr said, adding the company was already closed.

Yutthaporn Isarachai, a political scientist from Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, said that if the court rules against Mr Thanathorn on Nov 20, this could set off a chain reaction leading to the FFP being disbanded.

In the event of the party’s dissolution, its MPs still have 60 days to move to new parties and retain their MP status as stipulated by Section 101 of the constitution, Mr Yutthaporn said. But if the FFP manages to go through this rough patch and survive, it will likely grow into a major party, matching or even surpassing the Pheu Thai Party, he said.

Mr Yutthaporn likened the FFP to a hot-headed youth who wants quick change in politics. “The party needs to understand there are many conservatives in Thai politics… The FFP needs to adjust its approach. It has to be more calm and level-headed. One has to wait patiently for change,” he said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tradition vs trash on Loy Krathong
Phuket child hawking gang busted for human trafficking, child exploitation
Man robs two Family Mart stores at knife-point
Phuket food-delivery boom raises concerns of disposable waste explosion
Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?
Tourist ‘beach bus’ crashes on way to Paradise Beach, no serious injuries say police
Traffic Police warn of Phuket road closures for Phukethon
Construction of B789mn Phuket Prison enters final stages
Serial thief arrested, police call for victims to reclaim stolen items
Security forces add southern curfew to arsenal
Man faces jail for opening jet door
Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Locals yank stubborn python! Elder expat survives robbery! Escapees in ICU? || November 8
Darasamut Underpass to close overnight for electrical maintenance
Phuket's Kata Group launches B1.75bn Pamookkoo Resort

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

"Yala was stolen...Give it back and voila,problem solved" OK,Christy.if it is that easy ,t...(Read More)

Phuket food-delivery boom raises concerns of disposable waste explosion

I agree with substantial fines to be handed out by authorities for littering. This would deter touri...(Read More)

Russian-Swiss woman in coma after pulled from surf at Patong Beach

Swimming in red flag areas. Common sense is not a gift, it’s a punishment. Thais have to deal wit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Insufficient water supply is not the only reason to restrain the rampant and obviously completely un...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well, not only Phuket, but also Pattaya is in the same 'waterless boat' in a few months time...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

Water belongs to the people, not to someone on who's land it is falling. Declare a State of Wate...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

Due to long time passivity of Local Gov. Phuket runs fast towards a water disaster. It is time the...(Read More)

Save Water! Water flow from Phuket’s Bang Wad reservoir already cut by 25%, to be halved from New Year

That 585 million baht would have been enough to purchase RO desalination plants that could supplemen...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

My comment, regarding "hookah", was made simply because many mentioned "scuba,"...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

language isn't English. A pitifull sole, to say the least....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Naka Yai Island Beach House
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique