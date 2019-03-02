Future Forward candidate arrested over Phuket fraud lawsuit

PHUKET: A Future Forward Party (FWP) candidate contesting a seat in Trang in the upcoming national election has been arrested on a warrant issued for failing to present himself in court amid a civil suit for fraud in Phuket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 2 March 2019, 02:40PM

Yotsawat Teeratwatanakul as pictured on his campaign poster..

Yotsawat Teeratwatanakul, a Future Foward Party candidate for District 3 Trang, was arrested by Trang police on Wednesday (Feb 27), police have confirmed. Mr Yotsawat, who registered himself as a “businessman” when registering his candidacy, was arrested at the Future Forward Party centre at Palian District, Trang, while in a meeting discussing campaign details. Police confirmed that Mr Yotsawat was wanted on areest warrant 96/2559 issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Feb 11, 2016. The warrant was issued after Mr Yotsawat failed to appear in court in a civil suit for fraud filed by Jureeparaporn Jingjit against Mr Yotsawat and one other person, police explained. Mr Yotsawat was brought back to Phuket Provincial Court to face “legal process”, Phuket Provincial Police confirmed. No further details related to the arrest were available.