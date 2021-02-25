Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said today (Feb 25) that the futsal team represented Muang district of Samut Sakhon and had 11 members.
Seven of the team members were already confirmed infected with COVID-19. Two of the infected members were natives of Bangkok and studied in the capital, she said.
The two infected players had travelled between Bangkok and Samut Sakhon and were among the new COVID-19 cases in Bangkok confirmed yesterday.
Dr Apisamai said that 50 people who had been in contact with them in Bangkok were considered at high-risk of infection. Samples had been taken for tests and the results were awaited.
