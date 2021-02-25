BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Futsal team at centre of new virus cluster

THAILAND: A new COVID-19 cluster has been found, centred on Bangkok and adjacent Samut Sakhon province, with a student futsal team as its core.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 25 February 2021, 03:27PM

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, elaborates on two new COVID-19 cases in Bangkok, students who played futsal in Samut Sakhon province, at Government House today. Photo: CCSA screenshot.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said today (Feb 25) that the futsal team represented Muang district of Samut Sakhon and had 11 members.

Seven of the team members were already confirmed infected with COVID-19. Two of the infected members were natives of Bangkok and studied in the capital, she said.

The two infected players had travelled between Bangkok and Samut Sakhon and were among the new COVID-19 cases in Bangkok confirmed yesterday.

Dr Apisamai said that 50 people who had been in contact with them in Bangkok were considered at high-risk of infection. Samples had been taken for tests and the results were awaited.

