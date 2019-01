Start From: Saturday 26 January 2019, 10:30AM to Saturday 16 March 2019, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Is your child interested in football? Would they enjoy enhancing their football skills whilst spending time with friends? At British International School Phuket, the Cruzeiro Saturday morning league will allow your child to play fun, competitive football at the incredible facilities. Bring them along to either U9/U11 or U13/U15 fixtures at the advertised times! See you there!