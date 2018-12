Start From: Sunday 28 October 2018, 10:00AM to Saturday 1 December 2018, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Come and join us for some fast-paced and enjoyable Brazilian Futsal at British International School Phuket. Boys and girls aged 7 - 14 can join our six-week league taking place indoors to ensure play even on rainy days. The cost for the league is 3,500 Baht and includes a Brazilian kit, medals and “player of the match” trophies! There are still a few places available. To register, contact cruzeirosoccerschools@gmail.com