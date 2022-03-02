BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fury says he will retire after Whyte heavyweight title fight

Fury says he will retire after Whyte heavyweight title fight

BOXING: Tyson Fury says he will retire after next month’s defence of his WBC title against fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte in London, stating he has “nothing to prove”.

Boxing
By AFP

Thursday 3 March 2022, 08:45AM

Fury says he has ‘nothing to prove’. Photo: AFP

Fury says he has ‘nothing to prove’. Photo: AFP

The unbeaten two-time world champion was expected to face the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, the holder of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, in a unification bout should he beat Whyte.

But after Tuesday’s news conference to promote the fight on April 23 at Wembley Stadium, Fury, who has hinted at walking away from boxing before, said he would be “fully retired after the fight”.

“What I want to do after boxing is chill on a beach, drink pina coladas, drive Ferraris and live on boats and that’s it,” said the 33-year-old. “That’s what I’ll do.”

When asked if he harboured ambitions of challenging Joshua or Usyk, he reaffirmed that he would be retiring “100%”.

“(I’m a) two-time undisputed champion, 150 million in the bank, nothing to prove to nobody,” said the self-styled “Gypsy King”.

Fury accused Whyte of “showing the white flag” in the press conference after the challenger failed to attend the event at Wembley.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren was also scathing about Whyte’s “disgraceful” absence.

Whyte, the mandatory challenger, is believed to be preparing for the fight in Portugal and, according to Warren, rejected the offer of a private jet to fly to London for the event.

Fury, who staged a mock face-to-face with his absent challenger, said: “I’ve got a new name for him. He is called ‘Frillian White Knickers’, because he is as soft as it says in the title.

“He has shown his colours today. He gets upset and causes a ruckus, now he has given me that much more confidence.

“I’m not concerned because this is the Tyson Fury roadshow, it’s never about the opponent.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims
Russia’s sporting freeze grows as Putin’s blackbelt revoked
Phuket defeats Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Taiwan’s Chan claims Royal’s Cup
Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa’s shoot-out miss
Jones urges England to be more ‘ruthless’ after nervy win over Wales
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support
Phuket student selected for international Judo comp
Phuket leads Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup
England look to Lawes for a lead against Wales after Tuilagi blow
Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
Vagabonds wrangle win against Cobras
Conte and Bielsa’s futures on the line, Eriksen set for Brentford bow
Phuket tennis trio shine at youth tournament

 

Phuket community
Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims

Considering the debt run by the company is held by another of his companies as a tax dodge its hardl...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

Seems Thai rulers not yet know that ICC ( International Crime Court) in The Hague in The Netherlands...(Read More)

Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre

... That is the best advertising... correction: Pranit = minister Prawit....(Read More)

Cabinet approves B1.4bn for Phuket medical centre

It's good Phuket divert from single tourist industry to more different 'clean' industrie...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

That Thailand is spineless to condemn Russia for invading a peacefull country, day in day out commi...(Read More)

Five-day road safety campaign launched to protect pedestrians

In Kamala they have just been around filling in the gaps between the rumble strips to get people to ...(Read More)

Former interior minister faces graft charge

No 'visible connection' would probably be more appropriate- no one gets something for nothin...(Read More)

Neutral on Russia-Ukraine: PM

How can any Thai with a conscience want this sad weak man to be their leader any longer. Panders to ...(Read More)

Phuket peaceful protests against war in Ukraine continue

And still no condemnation from the Thai government currently in power. I wonder if the opposition ar...(Read More)

Alcoholic suffering withdrawal symptoms stabs himself

Definitely a silent cry for help. Nobody with a functioning brain stabs themselves in the stomach to...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX

 