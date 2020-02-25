THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fury longs for caravan despite receiving White House, Vatican invites

Fury longs for caravan despite receiving White House, Vatican invites

BOXING: Britain’s newly-crowned WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been invited to the White House and to the Vatican his promoter told The Daily Telegraph although the boxer appears keener to go touring in his beloved caravan.

Boxing
By AFP

Tuesday 25 February 2020, 05:54PM

Despite his fame, Fury is keeping his feet very much on the ground. “Even if I lived in a castle, I’d always want to go sleep in a caravan,” he said. Photo: AFP

Despite his fame, Fury is keeping his feet very much on the ground. “Even if I lived in a castle, I’d always want to go sleep in a caravan,” he said. Photo: AFP

The 31-year-old’s demolition of American Deontay Wilder on Saturday (Feb 22) captured the imagination of the general public as it represented another step on the road to redemption for the complex character.

His promoter Frank Warren said the high profile invitation reflected what an extraordinary journey his fighter had travelled.

In two years, Fury has gone from contemplating suicide after his shock defeat to legend Wladimir Klitschko which led to drinking 18 pints of beer a day and taking cocaine to beating Wilder in a seventh-round TKO in Las Vegas.

Some highly controversial remarks about women and homosexuals have also led to him being criticised.

“US president Donald Trump has invited Tyson and Wilder to the White House,” Warren told the newspaper yesterday (Feb 24).

“Also the World Boxing Council have got an invitation from the Pope too. It shows you what can happen in the space of two years. The journey he has been on has been an amazing thing.

“He’s turned his whole life around.”

Light the old gypsy fire’

Warren said Fury bore comparison with the one considered widely to have been the greatest heavyweight fighter of them all Muhammad Ali.

Thanyapura Health 360

“I hope he gets seen as a great figure not just in sport but in society,” Warren said.

“In my lifetime Muhammad Ali was my hero, but they hated him at the start. He was a jumped-up black man and people hated that.

“He still became... a champion for peace and for unity. He’s (Fury) quite articulate and thoughtful. He’s funny, but he’s a deep thinker. We should admire him for what he is.

“He’s up there with Ali and all those guys. I think he stands with all of them.”

Fury, who is reported to have earned £30 million (1.2 trillion baht) for the Wilder bout, has more modest plans on returning to England with wife Paris and their five children.

“I’m going to take a break now,” Fury told the paper.

“Go home and get my caravan back out again. Might tour the country. Light the old gypsy fire. Get the kids running round the fire. I don’t think there is any greater freedom than that.

“With all the ambitions and grand plans people have, I don’t think there’s any greater sense of freedom than laying in a caravan in the middle of nowhere listening to the stream or the fire crackling.

“It’s in me. It’s been bred into me. Even if I lived in a castle, I’d always want to go sleep in a caravan.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Klopp salutes ‘special’ Liverpool after record-equalling 18th successive win
Three decisions for Lampard ahead of Bayern clash
South Korea postpones football season as virus cases soar
Farrell points the finger at himself after Irish defeat
Pornpawee stuns Marin in decider
Fury crushes Wilder in heavyweight title rematch
Lampard puts VAR in dock after Lo Celso gets away with ‘leg breaker’
Phuket youth sailors to contest 2020 O’pen Skiff World Championship in Italy
Farrell v Farrell as England try to deny Ireland a Grand Slam
China World Cup qualifiers moved to Thailand but fans barred
Mendes connections allow Wolves to dream again
Tyson ready to unleash the Fury in Wilder heavyweight title rematch
Feud between club and agent over Pogba future heats up
Thailand MotoGP safe to go ahead after coronavirus check
Phuket Misfits stun KCC in brilliant Grand Final

 

Phuket community
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Cassia Phuket
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI - Cooking Competition
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand

 