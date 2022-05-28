Tengoku
Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

Further food festivals at Kata Karon and Surin Beach

PHUKET: Two food festivals are taking place this weekend in Kata Karon and Cherng Talay in an effort to boost the local economy and drive tourism.

COVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 May 2022, 12:20PM

The Kata Karon Chuan Chim Rimlay Festival, organised by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), was officially launched at 7pm yesterday (May 27) in an opening ceremony at Nong Han Public Park, Karon Beach by Phuket Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong.

Also present at the ceremony were PPAO President Rewat Areerob, PPAO Vice President Thiwat Seedokbub, the head of the Phuket Tourism and Sports office Rachadaporn Oin, and representatives from both public and private sectors.

The three-day festival will showcase a wide variety of food and beverage produce across over stalls set up at the festival site. Some of the highlights include cooking demonstrations by Iron Chef, mixologist sessions by professional bartenders and coffee making demonstrations by professional baristas.

Additionally, there will be a variety of arts and crafts stalls selling various locally produced goods and a series of live arts and culture shows including dancing parades, singing competitions and live concerts from celebrated musical artists such as Tai Thanawut, Job To Do and Kai Kalamang.

Similarly, last night saw the opening ceremony of the latest Roi Rim Lay festival to be held in the Cherng Talay area.

The “Cherng Talay Seafood and Local Food Festival 2022” is taking place today and tomorrow at Surin Beach and is the second such festival organised by the Cherng Talay Subdistrict Administrative Organisation following the Roi Rim Lay Festival that took place at Laguna Grove on Apr 10-12.

There will multiple food stalls offering a wide range of local food and produce as well as festivities and live musical entertainment all weekend.

Both the Kata Karon and Cherng Talay festivals are geared to help boost the local economy still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its detrimental impact on the local tourism sector, on which Phuket depends so greatly.

Tourism officials launched a food festival offensive back in December last year to help boost tourism and thus the local economy which saw a series of festivals taking place in the last six months including in Rawai, Saphan Hin, Karon, Kamala, Nai Yang, Phuket Town and Sarasin Bridge.

All food festivals adhere to strict COVID-19 health and safety measures and the two festivals running this weekend are no exception.

SueYu2 | 28 May 2022 - 13:13:05 

How about donating some of the left-over food (and there will be lots of it) to charities for distrbution to those who need it most?

 

