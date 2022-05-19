tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Further easing of COVID controls expected

Further easing of COVID controls expected

BANGKOK: The government will consider further relaxation of COVID-19 controls tomorrow (May 20) to allow more businesses and activities to resume, and possibly lower its COVID alert level late this month, according to the government spokesman.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By Advertorial

Thursday 19 May 2022, 12:28PM

Representatives of workers in the entertainment and nightlife sector rally in front of Government House in December, calling for the reopening of their shutdown businesses. They remain largely closed. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Representatives of workers in the entertainment and nightlife sector rally in front of Government House in December, calling for the reopening of their shutdown businesses. They remain largely closed. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said today the domestic COVID-19 situation had improved, with declining numbers of new cases and related fatalities.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would therefore tomorrow review disease control zoning and consider allowing more activities to resume, reports the Bangkok Post.

The spokesman also said the Public Health Ministry might lower its COVID-19 alert from level 3 to level 2 by month’s end.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed officials to maintain effective COVID-19 controls and encourage vulnerable groups of people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mr Thanakorn said. The prime minister is the head of the CCSA.

The country registered 42 more COVID-19 fatalities and 6,305 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced this morning.

This compared with the 45 coronavirus-related fatalities and 5,633 new cases reported yesterday morning.

There were 6,303 local cases and two imported ones.

Yesterday, 7,567 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 59,579 others were receiving treatment (down from 60,833 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,394,915 COVID-19 cases, including 2,171,480 this year, with 4,305,699 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,637 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,939 so far this year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outages to affect Kata, Laem Sai in Rassada
Russian soldier pleads guilty at Kyiv war crimes trial
Phuket Kusoldharm hands out 2,800 ‘life packs’ of essential items
Phuket household debt hits the agenda
Phuket teen violence: Mother seeks charges over attack on disabled girl
Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, no deaths
Make online casinos legal, parties urge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s EV plans, Health Chief proposes ASEAN vax certificate || May 18
Aqua Lumina festival heads to Phuket
Australian man dies in fall from Patong hotel
Ukrainians find safe haven on Koh Samui
Joint push to spur Middle Eastern market
Power outage to affect Wiset Rd in Rawai
First war crimes case against Russian soldier to open in Kyiv
German tourist on the road to recovery

 

Phuket community
Australian man dies in fall from Patong hotel

Falling out of hotelrooms happens world wide. In Europe people with holiday go far with drugs and al...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

Mr Kovit said that Thailand faces massive national debts. Really? Time for a reaction of the Minist...(Read More)

Phuket teen violence: Mother seeks charges over attack on disabled girl

Why the corrupted RTP don’t react on this first time? Only after news brings this on the news in a...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

...Are probably owned by Thai! Thailand better revise her old dogmatic 'anti stand' as gambl...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

Singapore did give up the 'no-casino' policy. It explores a fine casine on Sentosa Island an...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

Create debt during an economic downturn- classic. The only people to benefit will be loan sharks whi...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

[..to generate revenue in the country] No, to generate revenue for the government coffers is the tru...(Read More)

Australian man dies in fall from Patong hotel

Was he alone? Did he take anyone back to his room for a bit of fun? Or was he just drunk and simply ...(Read More)

Thailand proposes COVID vaccine certificate for Asean travel

@Poliekev, What is your point? Like all countries, now also Thailand ( finally!) process/hand out th...(Read More)

Phuket marks 30 new COVID cases, no deaths

In BP of 18 May an article that Singapore scientists after a study concluded that those fully vaccin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Devas Lounge
Art-Tec Design
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 