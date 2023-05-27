333 at the beach
Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

Further crackdown on illegal foreigners underway

PHUKET: An enhanced inspection drive aimed at preventing illegal activities being carried out by foreigners in Phuket has been launched in an effort to further curb crime and improve Phuket’s image to potential visitors.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 27 May 2023, 12:12PM

The “white accommodation scheme for foreigners” was announced by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Provincial Hall yesterday (May 26) to clamp down on foreigners staying illegally on the island and to monitor their overall behaviour and conduct.

The project, overseen by Pol. Col. Thanet Sukchai, Superintendent of Phuket Immigration, will seek to engage the cooperation of landlords who have foreigners residing at their property, including rented houses, appartments, condos and hotels. Inspectors will check that such landlords are adhering to the correct immigration reporting proceedures as per Section 38 of the Immigration Act and that they are not harbouring any foreigners illegally.

Landlords will also be requested to monitor the behaviour of foreigners staying at their residence to ensure nothing inapporpriate is being carried out, with a specific fous on international crime syndicates that may use Phuket as a base for their illegal ventures.

As part of the drive a team of 65 personnel from Phuket Provincial Police Division 2, Tourist Police Division 3, Immigration and the Phuket Provincial Employment Office will conduct a series of checks with landlords and property owners across the island.

The drive follows a recent visit by National Police Chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat who was in Phuket on May 11 to inspect immigration, while also formally opening the ‘Punrak Cafe’ at Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town.

The drive will also be looking to identify any foreigners involved in any form of illegal activity outside of immigration rules, such as drug possession or dealing, officials said yesterday.

Thus far there are over 2,000 accommodation providers and landlords operating in the project, officials confirmed.

A two-tier warning and disciplinary system for foreigners committing crimes in Phuket was launnched on Mar 1. Foreigners caught committing offences that do not carry a prison sentence will be issued a yellow card warning by authorities and their landlord and respective country’s consulate advised as to their misdemeanor.

A second crime or an act that is considered a dangerous threat to society will see a red card issued which will also revoke the foreigner’s right to remain in the country.

It is hoped that this crackdown on illegal behaviour will help raise confidence in the image of Phuket as a safe and desriable destination for foreign tourists to visit in future.

Old guy | 27 May 2023 - 13:51:39 

I think tourists are more concerned with the widespread graft and corruption that is associated with Thai society than crime from the outside.

Jonty369 | 27 May 2023 - 13:47:38 

Why don't you just give 3 month visas. You only give Australians a month but we give you 3 months in Australia. Tight arse Thailand government.

 

