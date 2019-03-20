THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Furever Friends: Changing the lives of stray cats and dogs

Where does the phrase “like herding cats” come from? A swift Google search tells me that many a group have tried to claim owner­ship of it over the years. Mensa emblazoned it on T-shirts, higher-ups used it to describe managing professionals, the IT industry are adamant it’s about computer programmers.

Community
By Amy Bryant

Saturday 23 March 2019, 10:00AM

Kitty corner. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

Kitty corner. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

Man’s best friend. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

Man’s best friend. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

Dog days. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

Dog days. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

New arrival. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

New arrival. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

Thumper awaits his food and medicine. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

Thumper awaits his food and medicine. Photo: Warrick Philip Shannon

Tiger Muay Thai’s Stuart has given Reece and Asia a ’furever’ home.

Tiger Muay Thai’s Stuart has given Reece and Asia a ’furever’ home.

Rawai Animal Lovers logo.

Rawai Animal Lovers logo.

Whoever it was, it’s clear they never joined a feeding session with Simone Allene, founder of the Rawai Animal Lovers (RAL) community group. It turns out that it’s very much possible to get felines into formation, although ad­mittedly it takes a generous amount of Whiskas and a great deal of dedication.

Simone feeds the 100+ cats and 17 dogs in and around Wat Sawang Arom in Rawai daily, and has done since 2005.

Her route within the temple grounds, as well as the crematorium, restaurants and locals’ houses on its pe­rimeter, is well known to the felines and canines by now. They linger expectantly at the temple gates, having spent much of the day beating the heat and shel­tering from coachloads of tourists and schoolchildren in the temple’s quiet, shady spots.

As I drive through, they throw a few nonchalant, cursory glances my way before returning to the much superior task of self-grooming. With the recog­nisable hum of Simone’s moped, how­ever, furry ears stand to attention, tails wag like windscreen wipers in a heavy storm and she is surrounded.

The bags swinging from her bike handles are full of wet food, dry treats and water which she distributes whilst doing a stream-of-consciousness roll call of each diner. There’s Zeus the cat, named for his thunder-grey fur and impressive size. There’s Cleopatra the dog of RAL logo fame. There’s Caleb the kitten who gets a double portion today as she missed the last feeding. And there’s Morgana the cat, who I’m sure we saw two stops back and is sneaking a second course.

Simone attributes her remarkable retention for the animals’ names and individual traits to her time as a diving instructor, a job in which paying close attention to the defining features of marine species in order to identify them later was customary.

It’s a huge asset to Soi Dog on their weekly visits to the temple as part of their Community Outreach Programme too. Simone can identify changes in behaviour as well as signs of sickness and injury, have them confirmed by the foundation and then administer medica­tion. Furthermore, certain animals have an inherent fear of humans on account of unthinkable abuse and will only be handled by Simone, who has earned their trust over time and with patience.

QSI International School Phuket

Interestingly, the animals gave to her before she gave to them. In the im­mediate aftermath of the tsunami, Si­mone returned to Phuket having lost a number of friends, and became involved in recovery projects. The temple was a place of solace, and the local dogs would sit alongside her as she processed what had happened.

Whilst working on several humani­tarian projects, including the Phuket Sunshine Village, she would return to the temple for the ambience and ani­mals and continue feeding the then resi­dent dogs. And so it began.

Simone is keen to challenge certain mentalities and misunderstandings that surround these animals; for exam­ple, that ‘dumping’ a pet at a temple somehow ensures its safety and well-being. While the temple may have been a sanctuary for her, it is by no means so for the animals that have come to call it home. Precious few temples have their own Simone, a fiercely kind, full-time saviour.

After feeding the animals for 12 years, and relying on word of mouth to advertise her cause, Simone set up RAL online in early 2017. The Face­book community group is an island-wide space for finding foster and permanent homes for animals (namely mothers and their young), spreading the word about lost animals, exchang­ing tips and advice and even simply sharing a meme or two about the ani­mals the 560+ members joined to help.

Thanks to RAL, lost animals have been found, medical care has been provided to animals in need and feeds and steri­lisations have been organised in Rawai.

Fellow animal lovers can help Simone by: donating money, food (they love inexpensive tins of BigC Happy Price), litter boxes or cat toys; joining her on a feeding session; temporarily fostering animals; or adopting and giv­ing them a ‘furever’ home.

Contact Rawai Animal Lovers via their public Facebook group for further information.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Soi Dog calling to end the suffering of homeless and neglected cats
Mission of Mercy: The humanitarian vessel that needs our help
Dedication: In honour of the Rawai Municipality emergency team
The darling of the coffee roasting scene: Campus Coffee Roaster
Soi Dog Foundation on the real problem with stray dogs
Family matters: The mother-son team behind a new cafe in Chalong
‘Shaken not stirred’: PHAB fundraiser returns for hospitality scholarships
Le Meridien Phuket and UWC Thailand team up for sustainability
Kung Hei Fat Choy: Phuket’s expats on one of the world’s most celebrated festivals
Brain Sailing: Ocean waves and brainwaves with Yassine Darkaoui
Cafe Society: A good day starts at Mr.Coffee
The Pavilions Phuket pay it forward by helping local school
Voluntourism: A ‘Holiday for Charity’ ethos from the Eco-Logic resort in Paksong
Celebration of Life service to be held for Phuket expat Gary Moody
Laguna Phuket invites all to celebrate Children’s Day 2019

 

Phuket community
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

So they picked up 92.5 kilos of garbage and put it in about 100 large plastic bags....They also have...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"Use Firefox to search, Google blocks access" this should NOT be allowed... only a derange...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

"We now have free emergency water for residents," and so it bloody well should be. "...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

One can only but laugh at Proff k....(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

Sigh, I go cycling every day and every day I see water being wasted, often by the city! Yesterday a...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Unbelievable. The city is installing electricity infrastructure and apologised for the disruption, ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

and when they do clean up, the clowns still complain....(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Mental issues under the Mental Health Act are decided on expert medical evdience not precedent, ther...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Do the thai pilots already have Boeing 737 Max flight simulator training in usa? The Indonesian and ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Is it not strange not keeping thai beaches daily clean, a normal thing, but just once in a while don...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor

 