Funeral services announced for honoured Phuket lifeguard founder

Funeral services announced for honoured Phuket lifeguard founder

PHUKET: The Patong Lifeguard Club has announced the funeral services for Prathaiyuth Chuayuan, one of the main founders and driving forces behind Phuket's essential lifeguard services, who died of a heart attack yesterday (Aug 16).

deathculturemarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Saturday 17 August 2019, 06:02PM

Image: Courtesy of Phuket Lifeguard Club

Image: Courtesy of Phuket Lifeguard Club

Services for Mr Prathaiyuth, often just called"P'Nut” to friends, are being held at Wat Suwankhiriwong (Wat Patong) from 7:30pm each night through to Tuesday night (Aug 20).

The final funeral service will be held at the Laem Petch temple near the Patong beachfront, opposite Loma Park, from 1pm on Wednesday, Aug 21.

Lifeguards are wearing black armbands to honour Mr Prathaiyuth and have lowered flags at lifeguard stations as a mark of respect.

Mr Prathaiyuth helped Phuket to get its first beach lifeguards some 20 years ago and drove them to achieve international certification and even compete in international lifesaving events.

Laguna Golf Phuket

He leaves Phuket not just with a legacy of essential lifesaving beach guards, but also of a long-standing programme of teaching children essential surf survival skills and lifesaving techniques, including basic CPR.

As recently as last week Mr Prathaiyuth led a junior surf lifesaving course, and earlier this month led yet another lifeguard training intensive to ensure their skills were honed and up to date.

He died of cardiac arrest yesterday morning (Aug 16) after dropping his daughter off at school. (See story here.)

