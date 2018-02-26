The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Funeral for Phuket expat Werner Breunig

PHUKET: Friends are invited to respectfully join funeral services for long-term Phuket expat Werner Breunig.

Monday 26 February 2018, 05:46PM

Services for long-term Phuket expat Werner Breunig begin at Wat Chalong at 7:30pm tonight (Feb 26). Photo: Supplied
Services for long-term Phuket expat Werner Breunig begin at Wat Chalong at 7:30pm tonight (Feb 26). Photo: Supplied

Prayers by Buddhist monks will held at Building 3 at Wat Chaong (see map below) tonight and tomorrow night (Feb 26-27), starting at 7:30pm.

The cremation ceremony will be held on Wednesday, from noon to 1pm.

 

 
Location

 
Phuket community

