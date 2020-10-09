Fundraiser to help local school compete in national rugby finals

RUGBY: The Phuket Vagabonds Rugby Club, in partnership with their sponsor The Local Beach Bar, Bang Tao are raising funds to help send players from the Patong Municipality School to the Thailand Rugby Sevens Championships in Bangkok held at the end of this month.

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 October 2020, 09:11AM

Members of the Patong Municipality School boys and girls teams pose with players from the Phuket Vagabonds Rugby Club at the recent tournament in Surat Thani where the Vagabonds emerged victorious as Southern Region champions. Photo: Phuket Vagabonds Rugby Club.

As Southern Region champions, following the recent tournament held in Surat Thani, The Patong Municipality Under 14 Boys and Girls teams have been invited to compete in the National Finals to be held in Bangkok from Oct 30 to Nov 1.

As a show of support for the local rugby community, The Local Beach Bar Bang Tao will be hosting a fundraiser this tomorrow (Oct 10). The event will include some touch rugby on the beach from 4pm, followed by a barbecue buffet. B50 from every barbecue sold and a portion of the days beverage revenues will be donated to assist in transportation costs and new jerseys for the junior teams. In addition to the food and beverage donations, there will also be raffles prizes and games for patrons to participate in.

“It’s fantastic to see local businesses get behind the Vagabonds in helping to grow junior rugby in Phuket,” said Anthony van Sleeuwen, President of the Phuket Vagabonds.

“We would like to thank Derek and The Local Beach Bar for their continued support in developing a strong rugby community here on the island. We look forward to seeing rugby lovers from across the island down on Bang Tao Beach this Saturday,” Anthony added.

Further information can be found on the Local Beach Bar’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/416364129345951/