tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Funding approved to help cover reduced Social Security contributions

Funding approved to help cover reduced Social Security contributions

BANGKOK: A B4.5 billion budget has been approved to partially cover reduced contributions to the Social Security Fund (SSF) over the next three months.

economics
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Saturday 9 April 2022, 09:30AM

Image: NNT

Image: NNT

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Cabinet approved the funding on Tuesday (Apr 5) to help SSF subscribers from May to July 2022, reports state news agency NNT.

This will allow subscribers to save more money in order to pay for other necessary expenses during the economic slowdown, said the report.

Employees under Section 33 of the Social Security Act need to contribute 1% of their monthly income (capped at B15,000) to be covered by the welfare scheme, down from 5% previously.

AXA Insurance PCL

Former employees under Section 39 who continue to contribute to the SSF after leaving their jobs will see their payments reduced from 9% to 1.9% during the same time period. Workers under Section 40 will meanwhile have their monthly contributions reduced to B42-180.

The fund will help offset reductions in the elderly fund portion of the contributions for the three-month period. For example, those insured under Section 33, whose overall monthly contributions will be lowered to 1%, will see their contributions increase to 2.95% as a result of the government’s funding approval in the SSF.

The B4.5bn funding will assist approximately 4.8 million SSF subscribers in alleviating their economic burden amid rising prices and the ongoing pandemic, the report noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nok Air, AirAsia launch direct flights to Phuket from Isan, Singapore
Phuket police launch Songkran crime blitz, ready for Seven Days road safety campaign
52 dead in station bombing as civilians flee eastern Ukraine
Phuket marks 191 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Phuketians helping displaced Ukrainians
CCSA approves ‘in principle’ axing PCR tests for tourist arrivals
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Reconsidering travel restrictions after Songkran, Mom pimps daughter || April 8
Homeless woman, 55, found taking refuge under pickup truck in Patong
Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return
Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released
The SIS Kata, Bangkok Hospital Phuket launch ‘Prestige Wellness’ program
Anucha in Phuket to hear fishing fleet woes
TCC urges reduced land tax collection
Phuket marks 203 new COVID cases, one more death
Russia kicked off UN rights council over Ukraine abuses

 

Phuket community
Phuket police launch Songkran crime blitz, ready for Seven Days road safety campaign

Yes, the annual nonsense safety campaign, including all the tent on line sitting 'birds', ea...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

@Nasa12 Obviously living in a communist ruled country ( I strongly doubt you even can define &quo...(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

He was charged and released. So what ? Should they keep him in jail for being a "peeping Tom&qu...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

I can say lot of thai people won't be nice to any russian torism so better do not come here to m...(Read More)

Phuket officials promote Thailand’s ‘friendly country’ status as a means to see Russian tourists return

No thank you...the words arrogant, entitled and selfish come to mind...(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

Bla bla of a thai general, focussing on the tourist, deviating attention from the Thai criminal ( cl...(Read More)

West ramps up sanctions as Russia threatens Ukraine’s east

What more evidence Thai Government needs to join the countries who sanction Russia now. Even Austral...(Read More)

52 dead in station bombing as civilians flee eastern Ukraine

What has the Thai Regiem to say about Putin and his military commiting war crimes and crimes against...(Read More)

CCSA approves ‘in principle’ axing PCR tests for tourist arrivals

Keep dreaming, CCSA. As long you keep running that idiot Thailand Pass thing, that long substantial ...(Read More)

Phuket luxury hotel peeping tom arrested, released

No nation in the world should lock up people without due process, his act is a misdemeanor. Now will...(Read More)

 

Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Devas Lounge
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SIAM SINFONETTA GALA PERFORMANCE AT LAGUNA PHUKET - 19TH APRIL 2022
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 