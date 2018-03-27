The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Fund scandal nets top official

BANGKOK: A senior official at the centre of a large-scale embezzlement scandal involving an Education Ministry foundation aimed at supporting the education of girls from poor families has been sacked after reportedly admitting to her role in the crime.

crime, corruption, culture, politics, police,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 27 March 2018, 09:07AM

Rojana Sinthi: Confessed to embezzlement of B88mn. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Rojana Sinthi: Confessed to embezzlement of B88mn. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Karun Sakulpradit, the permanent secretary of education, yesterday (Mar 26) announced the immediate dismissal of Rojana Sinthi, a senior planning and policy analysis specialist attached to the ministry.

She is to be investigated by the ministry, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), the Technology Crime Suppression Division and Don Muang police.

Yesterday, the ministry held a meeting to determine what disciplinary action should be taken against Rojana.

After more than two hours of discussion, the seven-member meeting decided unanimously to dismiss her and cancel her pension.

This is the most severe form of disciplinary punishment meted out against a state official to date.

The PACC also said it suspects Rojana did not act alone.

The commission is focusing on figures higher up the food chain to check if they were involved.

A ministry source said Rojana was fired without being investigated by a disciplinary panel because she admitted to the wrongdoing to her superiors and that the crime was apparent.

Mr Karun said evidence gathered by the authorities showed Rojana, who previously supervised the Sema Phatthana Chiwit Fund, had allegedly siphoned off at least B100 million from the fund and had transferred the money to 22 bank accounts of relatives and friends since 2007.

It was reported last week that Rojana had a hand in embezzling B88mn from the fund during the period specified by Mr Karun.

The figure was based on a trove of documents, including what are believed to be forged receipts, that were seized from Rojana’s home in Don Muang district during a raid last week.

On Sunday (Mar 25), the ministry said a further B30mn was missing from the fund.

A source there said they suspected at least part of the money may have been taken by Rojana but that the matter required further investigation.

Each year the fund receives a budget of between B10mn and B30mn.

The ministry determined that the sacked official had broken state regulations, committed dereliction of duty causing extensive damage to the state, and engaged in corruption.

Rojana is now facing criminal charges of embezzlement, malfeasance, falsifying documents, falsely certifying documents and dereliction of duty.

Mr Karun said the ministry was informed that the PACC and Amlo have collected sufficient evidence before submitting the case to prosecutors.

“The Education Ministry is also proceeding with a fact-finding probe to identify other people in the network,” the permanent secretary said.

Although the dismissal takes immediate effect, Rojana has the right to appeal within 30 days, Mr Karun said.

Meanwhile, Amlo was examining a money trail linked to her in the hope of unearthing more clues in connection with the Sema Phatthana Chiwit Fund embezzlement scandal.

Amlo expects to conclude its findings within a month.

Witthaya Netitham, the Amlo secretary, said the authorities were sifting through all transaction details involving the aforementioned 22 bank accounts.

Ministerial inspector Atthapol Truektrong, speaking in his capacity as chairman of the ministry’s fact-finding panel probing the case, said last week that evidence of corruption was found “literally everywhere” the ministry looked in relation to the case.

The investigation picked up pace following a search of Rojana’s home on Song Prapha Rd in Don Muang district last week.

Security officials seized documents there thought to contain proof of embezzlement.

Mr Witthaya said the criminal investigation into Rojana was making progress.

Mr Witthaya also said Amlo found money in the accounts was withdrawn at the beginning of last month. The office is now looking into where it went.

Money laundering can result in up to 10 years’ jail time in Thailand. Rojana is accused of having committed the same offence repeatedly.

Siripong Sritula, director of the PACC’s Bureau of Suppression of Corruption in Public Sector 2, said the priority was now to find out whether more senior officials were involved.

Lt Col Siripong said Rojana was cooperating, but that it could take some time before she discloses everything and the whole case is brought to light.

The inquiry sub-panel appointed by the PACC is sorting out the evidence seized so far. Investigators now know the identity of the people in whose names the 22 bank accounts were opened.

It should not be difficult to track down the misappropriated money, they added.

Also yesterday, the Office of the National Primary Education Commission (Onpec) said it has launched two fact-finding teams to probe reports by the local education office that a private school in Kanchaburi was using names of newborn babies, including those at a daycare centre, to fill a form it submitted to the commission seeking details of financial subsidies.

Onpec deputy secretary-general Chalam Thathatham said the teams had gone to the school to find more information.

At this stage, the commission is treating the case as “suspicious”.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Discover Thainess | 27 March 2018 - 10:40:54

How disgusting an individual do you have to be to steal 100million from a fund set up to educate poor children?? It’s one thing to take a bribe over procuring some machinery or something, but this is a whole different ballgame. What kind of society produces people who think this is ok?? Horrific.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 27 March 2018 - 09:56:20

Evil greedy peepun. So, "...director of the Bureau of Suppression of Corruption said "...the priority was now to find out whether more senior officials were involved."  Duh, this will go all the way up in that corrupt organization, I would guess far up enough that Khun Rojana better watch out for motorbikes pulling up along side her. Disgusting levels of greed and corruption in this...

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.