Fun XANA Night

Free entry every Friday 7.00 pm. onward.
THB 99 selected drinks, special food & drinks, cocktail buckets and swimimg pool access.
ALCOHOL MAY BE A HEALTH HAZARD!
Start From: Friday 13 March 2020, 07:00PM to Friday 24 April 2020, 11:30PM
Free entry every Friday 7.00 pm. onward.
THB 99 selected drinks, special food & drinks, cocktail buckets and swimimg pool access.
ALCOHOL MAY BE A HEALTH HAZARD!
|Person :
|Reservation
|Address :
|XANA BEACH CLUB (Angsana Laguna Phuket)
|Phone :
|076 358 500
Well, today it became a official fact that the world shifted from a coronavirus epidemic into a pand...(Read More)
Why Officialdom use the word 'Please' as by law burning garbage is strictly forbidden ! Th...(Read More)
First Ford Cars, now Tesco. We all know why. Who foreign is next?...(Read More)
If Qatar bans flights from Thailand, than I not believe Thailand has just a few coronavirus patients...(Read More)
'Slipped through' Immigration after arriving by international flight from Korea?. How is tha...(Read More)
200 Rai of protected forest destroyed! That is not nothing! Under the eyes of the RFD! Is the RFD n...(Read More)
Just 3 local residents? Must be a influential threesome. Name and shame them! If not I guess there ...(Read More)
Blah Blah Blah, so it starts again. Influential people called out, "agreements" reached be...(Read More)
This " If the filthy Chinese " from the very same person who calls others racists.... mate...(Read More)
@ Kurt " How does that match ?" What a stupid question ! You don't need a bike to part...(Read More)