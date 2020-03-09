Kata Rocks
Fun XANA Night

Fun XANA Night

Start From: Friday 13 March 2020, 07:00PM to Friday 24 April 2020, 11:30PM

Free entry every Friday 7.00 pm. onward.

THB 99 selected drinks, special food & drinks, cocktail buckets and swimimg pool access.

ALCOHOL MAY BE A HEALTH HAZARD!

Person : Reservation
Address : XANA BEACH CLUB (Angsana Laguna Phuket)
Phone : 076 358 500

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Well, today it became a official fact that the world shifted from a coronavirus epidemic into a pand...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Why Officialdom use the word 'Please' as by law burning garbage is strictly forbidden ! Th...(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

First Ford Cars, now Tesco. We all know why. Who foreign is next?...(Read More)

Qatar bans arrivals from Thailand over virus fears

If Qatar bans flights from Thailand, than I not believe Thailand has just a few coronavirus patients...(Read More)

‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report

'Slipped through' Immigration after arriving by international flight from Korea?. How is tha...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

200 Rai of protected forest destroyed! That is not nothing! Under the eyes of the RFD! Is the RFD n...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Just 3 local residents? Must be a influential threesome. Name and shame them! If not I guess there ...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Blah Blah Blah, so it starts again. Influential people called out, "agreements" reached be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

This " If the filthy Chinese " from the very same person who calls others racists.... mate...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’

@ Kurt " How does that match ?" What a stupid question ! You don't need a bike to part...(Read More)

 

