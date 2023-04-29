British International School, Phuket
Fun run to support disabled community

Fun run to support disabled community

RUNNING: A charity fun run to help aid disabled members of the community in Phuket has been confirmed, authorities confirmed on Friday (Apr 28).

MarathonRunningFitness
By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 April 2023, 02:00PM

The 3rd ‘Runable Together’ event will take place on June 17 at Saphan Hin Park with proceeds going towards purchasing equipment for disabled members of the community in order for them to carry out everyday practical duties more easily.

Money raised from the race will be allocated to providing support for the Phuket Persons with Disabilities Association to enable community based acitivities and support for the disabled.

The race was announced on Friday by Nikorn Kaewnoi, President of Phuket Handicapped Association, who revealed more than 3,000 participants are expected to take part.

The race will start at 6am on June 17 and be divided into three separate categories, Mr Nikorn confirmed: a family run of 3 kilometres, and 5km fun run and a 11km mini marathon, with male and female categories in all three. The entry per race is B450 and all participants will receive a race T-shirt and bib denoting their race distance in addition to a medal.

A VIP pass enabling runners to participate in multiple races of their choosing at a cost of B1,500 is also available, he confirmed. Those in this category would be eligible to receive four shirts, bibs and medals.

There will also be trophies for the three best placed finishers in each race in the male and female categories.

Applications can be made online at https://soft.events/ until 31 May 2023.

Additional information can be accessed the race’s Facebook page or by contacting the Phuket Disabled Association at their office at 1/2 Montri Road, Talat Yai Subdistrict, Mueang District, Tel 076-232-420 or by contacting Ms Puntarika Kuasakul on 086-269-8546 or aphpkt@gmail.com

