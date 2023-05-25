Fun-run promotes local healthcare

RUNNING: Local nurses and associated personnel undertook a fun-run last Sunday (May 21) to celebrate the Phuket healthcare system and promote healthy living.

Running

By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 May 2023, 12:52PM

The “Nurses Run for Well Being 2023” saw over 600 people take on the 5 kilometre challenge at Chaloem Phra Kiat Public Park in Phuket Town.

The activity was organised by the Phuket Nurses Club to promote local healthcare facilities and personnel through exercise and by building stronger and closer relationships between healthcare personnel and the public. It was the second year the run had been staged and plans are for it to become an annual occurrence, organisers confirmed.

On the sidelines of the run were stations where attendees could undergo basic health checks, including blood pressure tests. Similarly, there were numerous stations offering healthy food and beverages in an effort to promote healthier lifestyles among Phuket residents.

Prizes were distributed to finishers at the finish line, while the first 150 finishers also received a 1-kilogram bag of rice.

The event was inaugurated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who was joined by Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital; Saroj Angkhanapilas, Mayor of Phuket City; and Supattra Thamthittan, President of the Phuket Nursing Club.

“Nurses are extremely important personnel in the healthcare system that provide an invaluable service to the public by making patients feel comfortable and safe while in care,” commented Dr Supattra.

“The importance of a healthy lifestye cannot be understated so an activity like this run is an appropriate one to encourage a healhier lifestyle for all,” he added.