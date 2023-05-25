Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fun-run promotes local healthcare

Fun-run promotes local healthcare

RUNNING: Local nurses and associated personnel undertook a fun-run last Sunday (May 21) to celebrate the Phuket healthcare system and promote healthy living.

Running
By The Phuket News

Thursday 25 May 2023, 12:52PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The “Nurses Run for Well Being 2023” saw over 600 people take on the 5 kilometre challenge at Chaloem Phra Kiat Public Park in Phuket Town.

The activity was organised by the Phuket Nurses Club to promote local healthcare facilities and personnel through exercise and by building stronger and closer relationships between healthcare personnel and the public. It was the second year the run had been staged and plans are for it to become an annual occurrence, organisers confirmed.

On the sidelines of the run were stations where attendees could undergo basic health checks, including blood pressure tests. Similarly, there were numerous stations offering healthy food and beverages in an effort to promote healthier lifestyles among Phuket residents.

Prizes were distributed to finishers at the finish line, while the first 150 finishers also received a 1-kilogram bag of rice.

The event was inaugurated by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who was joined by Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital; Saroj Angkhanapilas, Mayor of Phuket City; and Supattra Thamthittan, President of the Phuket Nursing Club.

“Nurses are extremely important personnel in the healthcare system that provide an invaluable service to the public by making patients feel comfortable and safe while in care,” commented Dr Supattra.

“The importance of a healthy lifestye cannot be understated so an activity like this run is an appropriate one to encourage a healhier lifestyle for all,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Brighton end Man City’s winning run to secure top-six finish
Thai FA imposes stiff penalties for SEA Games brawls
National Games qualifiers underway in Phuket
Man City celebrate title glory with win over Chelsea, Leeds in relegation peril
Man City win fifth Premier League title in six seasons
Relentless Man City on the brink of Premier League glory
Dojo students get to grips with national wrestling competition
Muay Thai star Petjeeja lands B3.5m ONE deal
Thais vow to wrest back overall title in 2025
Border troops forge closer bonds through sports event
Thai FA apologises for final brawls
Top volleyball teams to take part in Thai leg
Phuket ready to host 48th National Games qualifiers
Man City, Liverpool lead European giants visiting Asia
Thailand finish in second place at SEA Games

 

Phuket community
Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Let one thing clear; The boulders only hold the soil behind it in place. Landslides will come from A...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

It speaks volumes that PLTO is silent as a mouse, when talks regards Phuket Taxi mafia/cartel and no...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Doe it ever appear in the mind of Officials that present Thai slow process of applying for budget ap...(Read More)

Cannabis: The fat lady is about to sing!

Overlooking the whole cannabis happening; To legalize what is already 'custom' among the peo...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

A formal request for a U-turn in front of that school? That is asking for future traffic accidents a...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

If they are able to do what until now has been deemed impossible by all present and previous MPs and...(Read More)

Move Forward MPs-elect tackle Phuket taxi drivers, corrupt police, landslides

Of course the biggest hypocrite who is nothing but a farce has to try and cover his arse by blaming ...(Read More)

Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days

Old Guy- Must be really old. No comments on this. Just a person who does not know anything about Tu...(Read More)

Prayut allays fears over transfer of power

The best thing that has happened for Thailand in many years is NO military presence or influence in ...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

Capricornball, perhaps the weather conditions were made up just to cover up something wrong with the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SALA
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
BahtSold
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

 