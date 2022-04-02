tengoku
Fun and games at the civil servants sports day

PHUKET: Government agencies united in Phuket yesterday (Apr 1) to enjoy a day of fun and festivities during civil servants sports day.

FootballGolf
By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 April 2022, 02:00PM

The “Fuang Fah Games” was held at Saphan Hin Stadium and presided over by Phuket Deputy Governor Amnuay Phinsuwan who claimed the series of sporting endeavours were geared to strengthen unity and build relationships between public sector departments while promoting the physical health of civil servants in Phuket.

The teams were divided by colour according to ministry departments, namely yellow, blue, red and white. The sports to be contsted included a men’s 7-a-side football competition, female football competition, mixed doubles petong and light-hearted themed games such as crazy golf and musical chairs.

Government departments involved as teams included the Prime Minister’s Office, the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Industry, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Court.

Spectators cheered from the stands and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was also in attendance.

Additionally, there were selected representatives from other local government agencies and the private sector which, organisers said, emphasised the power of cooperation and unity in driving Phuket Province through all situations with stability, prosperity and sustainability forever.

