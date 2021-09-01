The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fully jabbed Thais needed in Phuket

Fully jabbed Thais needed in Phuket

BANGKOK: A proposal has been drawn up to lure fully vaccinated Thai tourists to Phuket to help accelerate the recovery in local tourism, according to provincial authorities.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 September 2021, 05:34PM

Visitors to Phuket are screened at a checkpoint on Monday (Aug 30). Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

Visitors to Phuket are screened at a checkpoint on Monday (Aug 30). Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran / Bangkok Post

The proposal was made at a meeting of state agencies and tourism stakeholders chaired by Vice Governor Pichet Panapong on Tuesday (Aug 31), reports the Bangkok Post.

If approved by the provincial disease control committee, the proposal will be adopted in place of the existing public health regulations to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Governor Pichet said the lockdown in Phuket is causing hardship to the local economy.

He pointed to a discrepancy in regulatory enforcement. Phuket is under lockdown despite 75% of its population [sic] having been administered with two vaccine doses.

In practice, the province should now have gained herd immunity while foreign visitors in Phuket as part of the tourism sandbox programme are also fully vaccinated.

However, the V/Gov Pichet said the province remains under lockdown. Some other provinces which have reported far more new infections than Phuket have not imposed entry restrictions for their visitors, he said.

Sandbox travellers were also subject to at least three swabs during their stay in Phuket. At the same time, the swab requirement does not apply to fully vaccinated Thai nationals in the province.

He added that Phuket could not afford to wait for the majority of its population to be given a third booster jab before it reopens its economy.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

"The third jab might be made available to 70-80% of the people here by the end of this month [September]. But that would be too late. A lot more people will suffer hardship [from the economic woes]," he said.

V/Gov Pichet said if Thai tourists who have received two doses of the vaccine could visit Phuket, provided they have taken a swab test before arriving, it would boost Phuket’s tourism.

They should be permitted to travel to the island province by land, sea and air.

Tuesday’s meeting was told many local infections were detected using antigen test kits (ATKs). V/Gov Pichet noted a total of 24,000 people in Phuket underwent ATK mass testing, three times the average of provinces with similar populations.

The meeting also attributed the surge in the caseload to the mass testing which was able to deliver fast results for many people.

Mr Pichet said Thai tourists would help revitalise small businesses, a segment that has not benefited much from the Phuket Sandbox programme.

Although the Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has lifted restrictions for airlines flying from provinces hardest hit by COVID-19, or ‘dark-red zones’, there will be few people taking flights to Phuket if the province was still under lockdown, he said.

It has been proposed that people from all at-risk provinces must be fully vaccinated and have undertaken a swab test within 48 hours prior to entry to Phuket. The proposal will be raised for discussion with the provincial communicable disease committee, he noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outages to affect Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket reopens for domestic tourists with conditions, Thailand Covid status card in the works? |:| September 1
Woman in Mai Khao busted with 2.5kg of crystal meth
Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over
Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions
Phuket marks 257 new COVID cases, deaths reach 20
No graft in jab purchase, says government
Government considers COVID status cards
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record daily Covid cases in Phuket, Partying monks expelled, Thai Paralympians win |:| August 31
Governor admits patients did flee quarantine centre
Partying monks expelled, given suspended jail terms
No field hospital escapees, but drugs found, says Phuket Governor
Dine-in customers to help restaurants recover 50% of income
Censure debate kicks off
US military completes withdrawal from Afghanistan

 

Phuket community
Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

@Fasinated. Phuket residents are allowed to enter. We're required to show a PCR test less than ...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

Vaccines provide protection from serious illness including the much maligned Sinovac, they won’t p...(Read More)

Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

Remember, since Sinovac is all normal Thai can get, and it's only 51% effective, half the Thais ...(Read More)

Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

No mention of those of us who live on the island- can we go out and come in so long as we have the j...(Read More)

Governor admits patients did flee quarantine centre

Wow Christy, what a miserable life you live here. Constantly being lied to, sneered at, mistreated, ...(Read More)

Government considers COVID status cards

@Horbay: Bye....(Read More)

Phuket marks 256 new COVID cases on one day

One thing I do not understand about Phuket: Why don’t they just put Kurt and Christy in charge of ...(Read More)

Phuket to open to domestic tourists, with conditions

Kurt is not going to like this…....(Read More)

Government considers COVID status cards

2 doses of a 50% efficacy vaccine does not make for immunized so no green cards for 90%. Or, is the...(Read More)

Sandbox at risk of collapse after infections surge

@PAsh .. I can only assume you didn’t venture out of your hotel because you’d be hard pressed to...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 