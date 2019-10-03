THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fugitives wanted for B700mn embezzlement in China arrested in Phuket

Fugitives wanted for B700mn embezzlement in China arrested in Phuket

PHUKET: Immigration Bureau Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang has announced the arrest of three Chinese fugitives hiding in Phuket wanted over more than B700 million being embezzled from a company in China.

immigrationChinesecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 October 2019, 12:55PM

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

The arrests were announced yesterday (Oct 2). Photo: Immigration Bureau

« »

Gen Sompong told a press conference in Bangkok yesterday (Oct 2) that the Immigration Bureau received an official request for cooperation in helping to arrest the Chinese suspects on Sept 18.

The three – named only as Mr Ma, 42; Mr Li, also 42; and Mrs Chen, 30 – were all wanted on arrest warrants issued in Tianjin City, Gen Sompong explained.

They had all fled China and were hiding in Phuket, he added.

A team of investigators was ordered to expedite their investigation in tracking down the fugitives, Gen Sompong said.

The team, including six officers from Phuket Immigration, soon found all three suspects were staying at a room in Kamala, he added.

All three were “invited” to come to the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town, where their permission to stay in Thailand were revoked and all three detained in the immigration detention cells.

Ma was a financial officer at a company where he used USB memory stick to transfer company funds by online banking to a company that the his parents had founded, Gen Sompong explained.

In total, through 188 transactions since 2017, Ma had transferred 124 million yuan – equivalent to more than B700 million – to his parents’ accounts, he added.

Later, when Mr Ma knew that he was wanted on an arrest warrant, he arranged for himself and Mrs Chen, who was also wanted on an arrest warrant, to come to Phuket.

Mr Li, who is also wanted on an arrest warrant in China, arrived first to make arrangements, then Mr Ma and Mrs Chen followed later, he added.

All three will be deported back to China, Gen Sompong said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Man arrested for torching robbing girlfriend! Vegetarian Festival pricing? || October 3
Chalong Police call for help as snake commandeers car
Two blacklisted foreigners in Phuket arrested, deported
Officials check for Vegetarian Festival food price gouging
Panel slashes GDP forecast yet again
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 'Russian Rules'? Abandoned Phuket newborn! Mum's accidental baby death! || October 2
Phuket gets a new Provincial Police Commander
Pattaya police land B100mn meth bust, largest in 10 years
Model agent charged in ‘pretty’ party case
Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft
Phuket newborn found abandoned has died
Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens
Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns
Police shoot Hong Kong protester as China celebrates 70th birthday
Mum admits accidentally killing baby boy

 

Phuket community
Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

These guys took some parts from a wet/dry shop vac and have created an "air purifier". Oh ...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

Seems everytome a Lt Col leads a team something is found, coincidence, maybe, more like a staged set...(Read More)

Three young female students injured in motorbike fall

"Everybody know and see it but noooobody needs to be blamed" what a load of rubbish... you...(Read More)

Phuket gets a new Provincial Police Commander

"Not yet ready to share his opinion..."He don't need to think any longer.The usual exp...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling

Definitely it's not working with everyone....(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Haha,what an idiot.But at least one of the best excuses ever....(Read More)

Man claims ‘Russian Rules’ in shopping mall watch theft

Wow. By that logic I can go out right now and pick myself up a nice new Mercedes Benz for free. Nice...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

Fun fact, most of Patongs Tuk-tuk drivers live in that Soi. Coincidence?...(Read More)

Kathu checkpoint nets two men with 9mm handguns

ED: We'd be genuinely interested in a factual explanation of current Thai gun law. When I read a...(Read More)

Air filters for Bangkok schools as city haze worsens

Great Bangkok and surrounding provinces are suffering much toxic smog. Fighting that with this new i...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS