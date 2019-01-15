THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fugitive wanted for murder of wife and in-laws captured

RANONG: A 37-year-old man wanted for the murder of his wife, her parents and two other in-laws in northern Uttaradit province on Sunday was caught near the Myanmar border in this southern province on Tuesday morning (Jan 15).

crimemurderviolencedrugs
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 15 January 2019, 04:41PM

Teerapon Pinamon, 37, wanted for the murder of his wife and his in-laws in Uttaradit on Sunday (Jan 13), is arrested in Ranong, near the Myanmar border, on Tuesday morning (Jan 15). Photo: Bangkok Post

Teerapon Pinamon, 37, wanted for the murder of his wife and his in-laws in Uttaradit on Sunday (Jan 13), is arrested in Ranong, near the Myanmar border, on Tuesday morning (Jan 15). Photo: Bangkok Post

His arrest came amid reports of him flaunting unsourced wealth, and that he may have been involved with a gang of drug traffickers and have given some of their money to members of his wife's family, who it was rumoured declined to return it.

Teerapon Pinamon, named in a court arrest warrant, was captured near the Kra Buri district checkpoint around 8.30am by a combined team of police and soldiers, Pol Col Thapset Khuenkaew, chief investigator of Uttaradit province, said. Kra Buri is the northernmost district of Ranong and adjoins Myanmar.

The suspect was being held in custody at the Ranong provincial police office.

Mr Teerapon's mother-in-law, Namphueng Kingkaew, and her two elder sisters, Nampha and Kanokwan Inthasit were shot dead at a house in Phichai district in Uttaradit and his wife Kanyarat Kingkaew and his father-in-law Wirat Kingkaew were killed shortly after at another house nearby.

Two other men were also wounded at the second house.

The murders were reported to police around 5.45pm on Sunday (Jan 13).

The suspect left the scene in a Toyota Camry sedan with Phitsanulok licence plates that was found left on Monday at a hotel in Muang district of Phitsanulok province.

Police said he had borrowed a motorcycle from a hotel maid and had not returned. They had believed he was trying to make his way back to his home province of Ranong, where he was caught on Tuesday morning.

Local residents earlier told police Teerapon was a jealous man and had often quarrelled with his wife. They had an argument on Sunday morning.

Mr Teerapon was released from jail after serving time for drugs before he met his wife. Witnesses said he told his wife he had made a lot of money investing in stocks.

News of the suspect's arrest did little to quell the fears of his slain wife's relatives.

Pratchaya Sertluecha, chief of Phichai district, said Kayarat's relatives in tambon Phayaman were in fear of their lives. They said Mr Teerapon had previously threatened he would kill all his wife's family.

They now feared the suspect might send friends or members of his network to take their lives.

The district chief said he had told them not to be afraid as police would protect them. Other local officials also told them to immediately contact district authorities or police if any stranger came to their community, Mr Pratchaya said.

“Officers and officials from relevant agencies had earlier tried to investigate his suspected unusual wealth. We asked how he could have earned so much money he could buy more than 10 cars, build a teak wood house worth over 3 million baht for his father-in-law and have shared a huge sum of money with his wife.

"What type of business was he doing?

"His claims that he invested in stocks were not convincing. We believe he amassed his wealth from the trade in illicit drugs.

"The man may not be a drug trafficker, but a person who kept the money for a drug network. He may have given some of the money to his wife and her relatives to look after. When the time came to return the money, the relatives may not have wanted to.

"This is one possible reason he was driven to kill five people,’’ the Phichai district chief said.

Read full story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Mor Nim’ acquitted, mother gets death in shooter murder case
From vigilantes to gangsters
London looks for answers as murder rate soars
Cops nab infamous hitman Ja Hin
Preaw in court, now denies killing karaoke bar girl
Wanted Aussie to be extradited
A hundred inmates on the loose after deadly Brazil prison riot
‘Icebox killer’ sentenced to almost 44 years
Police link arrested Hells Angel to drugs and murder
Hells Angels members busted in Pattaya
Man allegedly kills woman and her daughter after bid to have sex fails
Suspected murderer continues to deny charge, say Phuket police
Defendants plead not guilty to murdering karaoke bar girl
Suspects in dismemberment case indicted
More charges expected on karaoke girl’s murder

 

Phuket community
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist

As with every other law in Phuket (parking, speeding etc).... one rule for taxis and one rule for th...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

A happy ending, let us hope she isn't a victim of some more patriarchal BS in way of "honor...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

"Well no," well yes, it seems have a problem, first stating incorrectly sect 1336, now ign...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

One of the biggest problems in Thailand is the fact that influential people can do anything they wan...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

They should check out the Khlongs in kamala as well. Sweetwater Canals they are not. More inane ...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

Hahaha,chewing letters? If one can't even correctly repeat his own writings,what else can i say....(Read More)

Six houses destroyed by fire

khun Dek is missing the point. It is all about own responsibility to have your shed, when you are &...(Read More)

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

Social control? In thailand? Give me a break....(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

Dressed in uniforms, not plain clothed. No local police available ( of course not, they are paid for...(Read More)

Local residents angered over open sewer stench

A history of filth, more than 6 years! How many meetings of multi dozens of Officials in overdecorat...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
JW Marriott Phuket

 