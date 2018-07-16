FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fugazi claims top honours at Multihull Solutions Regatta

SAILING: The 10th annual Multihull Solutions Regatta wrapped up yesterday (July 15) with another good day of sailing. Principal Race Officer Simon James ran two races, a three-lap windward-leeward and then a triangle course for all classes except Cruising, which did a loop around nearby Koh Lon.

Sailing
Author: The Phuket News

Monday 16 July 2018, 10:09AM

Dan Fidock’s trimaran Fugazi claimed the Racing Multihull division winning six of the eight races it sailed in, finishing with 10 points. Photo: Scott Murray

Dan Fidock’s trimaran Fugazi claimed the Racing Multihull division winning six of the eight races it sailed in, finishing with 10 points. Photo: Scott Murray

Dan Fidock’s trimaran Fugazi claimed the Racing Multihull division winning six of the eight races it sailed in, finishing with 10 points. Fugazi claimed line honours in every race and was a sight to behold in full throttle. Bob Garner’s Blade Runner claimed the other two victories on handicap, which along with their other finishes, gave them second place overall in Racing Multis with 21 points.

Peter Wilcox christened his new Stealth Cosmo with a third-place finish and 30 points. Mick Tilden’s Pixalux had the same amount of points but settled for fourth as Cosmo had a greater number of higher finishes. Andrew de Bruin’s Multihull Solutions H30 came in fifth overall with 37 points. while Glywn Rowlands’ Twister 2 rounded out the class with 40 points.

In the final race of the Firefly series, positions two and three overall were still undecided. As John Newnham’s Twin Sharks had won every race up until then it had already captured the division with eight points. After the first mark, Surf Patrol took a commanding lead with Blue Noze, Mamba and Twin Sharks trailing in that orde. Positions two through four changed throughout the next lap until the final run when Twin Sharks jumped into the lead and Blue Noze finished in third place to take second overall with 21 points to Surf Patrol’s 25.

 Voodoo’s two DNS’s on day two hurt it and it slipped back to fourth overall with 36 points. Mamba, which also had two DNS’s on day two came fifth with 41 points, while Jonathan Kingdon’s Moto Inzi had to retire from the regatta after its mishap and finished with 50 points, including four DNS’s and a DNF.

Mick Tilden and Derek Sheppard’s Pixalux defeated lead sponsor Andrew de Bruin and crewmate Zeam Bevan on their Multihull Solutions H30 in seven of the eight races in the two-boat Pulse 600 division accumulating nine points to MS H30’s fifteen.

The Cruising Multihull three-boat class saw Rick Fielding’s Mojo beat Bill Kane’s The Sting on tie-break. Even though The Sting finished with fewer points (9 vs. 10) both were allowed a drop race, as they had both sailed five races. This allowed Mojo to drop its third-place finish then tying it with The Sting at seven points each (The Sting never finished lower than second). Anthony Passmore’s DaVinci ended up in third spot with 15 points, including a DNF & DNS.

QSI International School Phuket

Jonathon Kingdon’s Firefly Moto Inzi was the only casualty of the regatta when it nosedived during the second race of the second day. Captain Brent McInnis of the Phuket Cruising Yacht Club’s preformed heroic work orchestrating the rescue.

Good sportsmanship was displayed when crew members from both Twin Sharks and Mamba jumped in the water to aid Moto Inzi. And Blue Noze and Surf Patrol both reefed during those winding conditions, demonstrating good seamanship, earning themselves podium positions.

Liz Schoch and her initiative Responsible Rubbish (www.facebook.com/ResponsibleRubbish) made a big impact in the event as many sailors used Liz’s refillable bottles during the regatta instead of disposable plastic ones, thereby saving 500 plastic bottles from being used during the event. Lizzy, by the way, sailed on Blue Noze in the regatta.

A big thank you must go to Andrew de Bruin and Multihull Solutions for being the principal sponsor; Phuket Boat Lagoon for sponsoring day one’s racing; Octopus Electrical Service for sponsoring the second day of racing. East Marine, Java Yachting and Regattas Asia were generous support sponsors, while SEA Yachting was the media partner and Rainman Watermakers (Bob Mott) kindly supplying skipper bags. Kim Mitchell and his staff did a super job of keeping all the sailors fed and hydrated with delicious meals and drinks.

Kudos to Commodore Scott Duncanson of the Phuket Yacht Club for organising the regatta along with his two able lieutenants Tom Cracknell, the on-shore Manager, and Alfie Rowson, a driving force on the organising committee.

Text by Scott Murray

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Strong gusts overpower racers in Phuket’s Multihull Solutions Regatta
Multihull Solutions Regatta gets underway
Entries for 2018 Multihull Solutions Regatta flowing in
Phuket gears up for green-season favourite Multihull Solutions Regatta
Panwa Boonak crowned 2018 Thailand Optimist National Champion
Two race shoot-out brings 2018 Top of the Gulf Regatta to an end
A hard day at the office: Day 3 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta 2018
Top of the Gulf Regatta to increase accessibility to sailing
Disabled sailing gets boost with S\V14 and Fareast Yachts collaboration
Five reasons to race Top Of The Gulf Regatta 2018
Sail superyachts to compete at ASR Cup
The fun one: Racing, relaxation and parties all part of 21st The Bay Regatta
21st The Bay Regatta to take place Jan 31-Feb 4
Entries now open for Top of the Gulf Regatta
Wild Oats stripped of Sydney-Hobart win after Comanche protest

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

And it also looks like all the bright orange "life vests" are the same toy flotation aids ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"The government's efforts to overhaul safety measures across all forms of transport".....(Read More)

Call to expedite Prawit probe

Of course the dealers have the right to refuse to disclose the ownership information, it's priva...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"Chinese tourists often spend 20,000 baht per person" the real problem economically is tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

GR8 article as it simply says it as it is, something a few posters on here should wake up to! This l...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"Mr Kongkiat said the Phoenix disaster would affect Chinese tourists for the next three months ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Red in BKK-Post that some thai authorities now said that the disaster vessels were sub standard. How...(Read More)

Last body from Phuket tour boat disaster recovered, brought ashore

Huge respect to all those involved in the rescue and recovery operation, must be horrendous for ever...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive

Mandatory pics to ID your corpse is really not thought out well, IMO....(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Sorry, too little too late. Everyone can see this is just “show” again for a few minutes then ba...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Dot Property Thailand Awards
Tile-it
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates

 