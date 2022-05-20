tengoku
FTI supports medical, digital SME workshop in Phuket

PHUKET: The Federation of Thai Industries joined a special workshop organised by the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP) in Phuket Town yesterday (May 19) to help small business owners in the digital and medical industries to develop their businesses.

economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 20 May 2022, 03:01PM

Present to formally open the event, held at the Pearl Hotel, were OSMEP Assistant Director Wachira Kaewko and FTI Vice Chairman Apichit Prasoprat, who is also Chairman of the Institute of Small and Medium Enterprises Manufacturing (SMI).

Joining them was Charin Thamrongkiatkul, Chairman of the FTI Phuket branch.

The event aimed to explain to local business owners how to successfully negotiate the requirements for securing government contracts.

“This project is very beneficial to entrepreneurs,” Mr Charin said.

Sinea Phuket

“This creates an opportunity for the digital industry along with the medical industry to enter the government market, which is the market with the highest growth rate in the country,” he added.

“It will also help to upgrade and increase the potential of entrepreneurs in the digital industry and the medical industry to have more competitiveness to achieve goals and objectives, which is the wish of all parties

“This will benefit the economy of Thailand as a whole,” Mr Charin concluded.

