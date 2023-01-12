British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

From Phuket Yacht Club to the Sydney to Hobart race

From Phuket Yacht Club to the Sydney to Hobart race

SAILING: When young Finn de Bruin started out sailing at the Phuket Yacht Club (PYC), he had no idea as to the kind of places that the sport would take him - and most certainly did not expect Hobart would be a future destination.

Sailing
By Ben Tirebuck

Saturday 14 January 2023, 10:00AM

Finn behind the wheel. Photo: Donna Stephens / Supplied

Finn behind the wheel. Photo: Donna Stephens / Supplied

Finn (right) on Sydney harbour with his father Andrew and cousin Ella Stephens. Photo: Donna Stephens

Finn (right) on Sydney harbour with his father Andrew and cousin Ella Stephens. Photo: Donna Stephens

Finn and his mother pose in front of Bowline which he was a crew member on during the recent Sydney to Hobart boat race. Photo: Donna Stephens

Finn and his mother pose in front of Bowline which he was a crew member on during the recent Sydney to Hobart boat race. Photo: Donna Stephens

« »

But that is exactly where he found himself on Dec 30th last year as he and his crewmates aboard the Beneteau 44.7 yacht Bowline successfully completed the world renowned Sydney to Hobart race.

The race, which starts on Boxing Day in Sydney Harbour, attracts huge media coverage each year, with the 628 nautical mile course often described as the most gruelling long ocean race in the world, a challenge to everyone who takes part.

It was therefore a fantastic achievement for the 21-year-old Phuket-born yachtsman and his team to finish in 75th place overall – but 15th in IRC Div 3 – after an arduous challenge that took close to four days to complete.

Sailing was in Finn’s blood from a very early age as he accompanied his family on regular visits to the PYC and joined his father Andrew on numerous trips. His first such voyage was as a passenger from Phuket to Langkawi on SY Stargazer when he was just a young boy, closely followed by sailing from Australia to Phuket aboard the mighty Awatea, a 36-foot Swanson.

However, it was during his time at PYC under the tutelage of Alfie Rowson, who was heading the youth sailing program at the time, that Finn truly started to flourish.

Things only improved once Phuket sailing icon Scott Duncanson became commodore and his own children became of sailing age as PYC truly raised its standards. It was at this time that the Phuket Youth Sailing Club was afforded new boats and affiliations, which resulted in a more resilient sailing program.

Additionally, Ploypan Meeyousamsen, aka ‘Coach Garfield’, joined the team as instructor, organising regular training sessions, fun days out of the water, weekend getaways to islands and regattas to support the families and the budding sailors.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Sailing might not be for everyone but for children living on an island it is considered an ideal way to learn water skills and develop an understanding and appreciation of the ocean, while gaining independence and making friends. Indeed, many say the social side of the youth sailing club is as important as the sailing itself.
Knock, knock

Finn continued to develop and, on reaching his teens, was given the opportunity to race in local regattas, firstly on Lori Ashton’s Lunasea in the Phang Nga Bay regattas and later with John Newnham’s Firefly one design 850 Twin Sharks in the Multihull Solutions Regatta. Additionally, as a student at British International School, Phuket, Finn was further able to extend his passion of sailing through the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

After graduating school, border closures and restrictions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic meant that Finn could not fulfill his dream of experiencing a gap year on Superyachts, so he decided to join the Australian Defense Force program and was eventually posted to Adelaide.

The age old adage states “if you don’t ask then you don’t get” and this was certainly the case with Finn who, while in South Australia, decided to take it upon himself to knock on boats and approach a variety of crews to explain his passion and inquire whether there may be any opportunities available.

Demonstrating how genuine initiative can be rewarded, a fabulous opportunity then presented itself when the commodore of the Royal South Australian Yacht Squadron, Ian Roberts, offered Finn the chance to join the crew of Bowline in the 2022 Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

The rest, as they say, is history. It was a priceless, unforgetable experience and surely just the start for the young man who will undoubtedly have many exciting and challenging endeavours on the waves in the years to come.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand get vital away goals in Hanoi
Australia dump Afghan cricket series over Taliban crackdown on women
Potter’s misery mounts as Fulham beat Chelsea after Felix red card
Phuket Grand Run 2023 confirmed
Osaka announces pregnancy and promises return in 2024
War Elephants cruise into AFF final
Gareth Bale calls time on glittering football career
World’s top stars to compete in Princess Sirivannavari tournament
Malaysia edge Thailand in first AFF semi-final
Man City crush Chelsea in FA Cup, Villa upset by Stevenage
Newcastle stunned, Liverpool held on day of FA Cup surprises
Tributes for ‘Mad Dog’ surfer killed by Nazare waves
Ronaldo urged to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia
Arsenal held by battling Newcastle as Man Utd cruise
War Elephants advance to semi-finals

 

Phuket community
Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

JohnC, you make a strong stand in this. Would a here living well respected member of yachting/diving...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’

Not surprised. There is a difference between thai touting/marketing themselve and reality, as we see...(Read More)

Dredging project to combat future floods manned by prison inmates

Why should I complain about not regular cleaned drains, so clear are to small for more and more conc...(Read More)

No news after Day 6 of search for missing diver

What has paying homage to buddha's footprint got to do with a story about a lost diver?...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’

Lucky if it is even 6 metres wide. Can't believe they are not surfacing it properly. Come next r...(Read More)

Immigration officers linked to triad visa racket

Of course they were helping criminals. Immigration wear the RTP uniforms as well don't they!...(Read More)

No COVID threat from Chinese, says DDC

Sorry Kamala Pete, I do believe the film+ comment reporting of CNN more than your/Haralds reaction. ...(Read More)

High driver travels 10km at speed without front tyre on Phuket road

LOL. That's really funny. I'm not sure if the YaBa had anything to do with his poor driving ...(Read More)

Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online

Or do as many locals do, don't worry about having a licence at all. Lets face it, in Phuket you ...(Read More)

Appeal to Phuket fishing fleet to find ‘Marco Polo’

Come on, we all know it was an insurance job. He paid a couple of people to steal his own boat so he...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Ixina Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners

 