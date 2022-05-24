From Living Waters Phuket: Here’s To You!

Living Waters Phuket Foundation was established in late 2021 to provide financial grants enabling essential relief aid projects to take place, assisting underprivileged communities. It helps fund projects around back to school initiatives, renewable energy, environmental issues and those which help build brighter futures for disadvantaged people across Thailand.

Living Waters Phuket Foundation (LWPF) would like to give thanks to some extraordinary people, without whom the last 2+ years of emergency food relief efforts would not have been possible.

Let’s start by taking a look back on this immense life bag project; run predominantly by 5 Star Marine. It had already been going for 22 months throughout the pandemic before LWPF took over to continue raising awareness and funds at the start of the year.

This devoted effort saw over 1 million life bags go out to underprivileged communities around Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui, Phang Nga, Koh Lipe, Koh Yao Islands and further afield for over 2 years. Often distribution was strategically planned when areas were struck with major isolation or community lockdowns plus the previous lack of tourism due to entry restrictions.

So here is our heartfelt THANK YOU to Sutai Muay Thai; in particular Amy and Nando who have been there since the very beginning, packing a few hundred life bags each time at the start of 2020. Without you this project wouldn’t have built the foundations it needed to grow and develop as it did.

Of course, we could not have done this without each and every single volunteer who turned up to pack, helped to deliver or purchase supplies for this food crisis initiatives over the years. Peter and Nina, your commitment and enthusiasm for coordinating volunteers, packing and deliveries across Phuket and beyond has been unwavering, THANK YOU.

We sincerely want to THANK the Governor of Phuket, the Phuket Provincial Government and the Phuket Red Cross for your vital support and efforts in helping us gain access to communities who needed support and help the most. We also extend our THANKS to everyone who helped make these efforts possible and of course every single person who donated towards this cause.

THANK YOU to all the Hotel volunteer teams for their efforts, including The Marriott Bonvoy team, The Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach, The Amari Phuket, The Six Senses, Koh Yao Noi and the Intercontinental Hotel Phuket. We would love to name everyone involved, but the numbers make this impossible; needless to say, we THANK YOU all for your hard work and dedication.

THANK YOU to so many others, including Phuket Has Been Good To Us, UWC Thailand, Headstart School, BISP, KIS, the Phuket Hotels Association, community packing pods, everyone who has helped donate, pack and distribute - the list could go on and on, but you know who you are and we THANK each and every one of you for being part of this incredible community initiative which has literally saved lives across Thailand during the worst years of the pandemic.

As this chapter draws to a close, we are humbled by what has been achieved by working together to help thousands of people across Thailand. THANK YOU again, one and all for your support, effort and commitment.

As the ability to spend more time and efforts on other areas aside from the life bags begins, the Foundation will continue to help make a difference by funding upgrades to care centres, schools and educational facilities for underprivileged children; helping create employment and skills development for groups in need; assisting with back to school initiatives; funding sustainable skills and food production education; and generally devoting its funds into helping the most vulnerable communities across Thailand.

