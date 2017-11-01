The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Friends honour funeral services for Phuket expat Peter Watson

PHUKET: All friends of Canadian national Peter Gulston Watson, a Phuket resident for 10 years who passed away last Friday (Oct 27), are invited to join a mass Buddhist funeral prayer for him at Wat Cherng Talay tonight (Nov 1) from 7pm.

death, culture,

The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 03:09PM

Mr Watson, who lived most of his life in Vancouver British Columbia where he was a businessman, property developer and owner of several well known restaurants, passed away quietly at Bangkok Phuket Hospital last Friday morning.

Mr Watson was 73 years old. He is survived by his wife Thu and his daughter Wendy.

In keeping with Mr Watson’s requests, the family has arranged for his body and spirit to be honoured with a traditional Thai Buddhist Funeral at Wat Cherng Talay (see map below), explained friend and fellow long-term Phuket expat Jim Newport.

The closed coffin was placed on display for merit making at the temple on Monday and daily rites are being held with monks chanting the Abhidhamma (click here), Mr Newport said.

“All friends of Peter’s are encouraged to join tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm for 30 minutes of prayers for Peter,” he added.

British International School, Phuket

“The body will be cremated at the temple at noon on Thursday (Nov 2). All friends of Peter’s are invited,” Mr Newport said.

“On Saturday November 4, there will be a gathering at Layan Beach (Soi Layan 2) at 11am to carry out Peter’s wishes that his ashes be scattered into the sea. Again, all his friends are encouraged to attend this celebration of his life.

“The restaurant will be available with no corkage to those in attendance,” Mr Newport added.

“Peter was a good friend to all who were fortunate to know him. He will be truly missed,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

So, the Russian didn't complain, or even go to the police, so who made the complaint? Call me suspicious, but was it someone looking to make some ...(Read More)

Murderer arrested at Phuket Checkpoint as he attempts to flee island

Good and fast working to the Police and Royal Thai Navy in Phuket. But we ned the Army back to the beach fore clean up this sun bed and selling alkoh...(Read More)

Phuket’s Baan Rim Pa Group scoops three Wine Spectator Awards

I am not speaking for the wine collection, but foodwise I will never understand why Baan Rim Pa can be honoured for what they are serving....(Read More)

Volunteer lifeguards rescue tourist family from invisible Phuket rip currents

What has high tourist season got to do with anything? If you want to cool off - have a cold shower, or sit in the shallows if you want to go to the be...(Read More)

Leap from out of control Phuket cement truck saves driver

One only has to read the article to see how pointless comments are. Interpretations are never required....(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

Why anyone rents these things is a total mystery to me. So dangerous. ...(Read More)

Broken down bus in Phuket underpass causes hour-long congestion

In case of an accident they could use the lane from the opposite direction.No rocket science here!...(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

No one was hurt !No damage to the scooter ! No charges ! Why publishing it at all??...(Read More)

Police officer opens fire at Phuket petrol station, faces multiple charges

Nothing much to do with expats expectations but more to do with normal human common sense, laws are implemented to protect law abiding citizens but in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.