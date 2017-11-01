PHUKET: All friends of Canadian national Peter Gulston Watson, a Phuket resident for 10 years who passed away last Friday (Oct 27), are invited to join a mass Buddhist funeral prayer for him at Wat Cherng Talay tonight (Nov 1) from 7pm.

Wednesday 1 November 2017, 03:09PM

Mr Watson, who lived most of his life in Vancouver British Columbia where he was a businessman, property developer and owner of several well known restaurants, passed away quietly at Bangkok Phuket Hospital last Friday morning.

Mr Watson was 73 years old. He is survived by his wife Thu and his daughter Wendy.

In keeping with Mr Watson’s requests, the family has arranged for his body and spirit to be honoured with a traditional Thai Buddhist Funeral at Wat Cherng Talay (see map below), explained friend and fellow long-term Phuket expat Jim Newport.

The closed coffin was placed on display for merit making at the temple on Monday and daily rites are being held with monks chanting the Abhidhamma (click here), Mr Newport said.

“All friends of Peter’s are encouraged to join tonight (Wednesday) at 7pm for 30 minutes of prayers for Peter,” he added.

“The body will be cremated at the temple at noon on Thursday (Nov 2). All friends of Peter’s are invited,” Mr Newport said.

“On Saturday November 4, there will be a gathering at Layan Beach (Soi Layan 2) at 11am to carry out Peter’s wishes that his ashes be scattered into the sea. Again, all his friends are encouraged to attend this celebration of his life.

“The restaurant will be available with no corkage to those in attendance,” Mr Newport added.

“Peter was a good friend to all who were fortunate to know him. He will be truly missed,” he said.