Friendly 15s Rugby

Start From: Saturday 6 May 2023, 04:00PM to Saturday 6 May 2023, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Full Moon Brewworks Friendly 15s will feature the Phuket Vagabonds playing host to a touring team from the Hong Kong on 6th May 2023. The match is currently scheduled to be played at The British International School from 4pm. Post game celebrations will be held at proud sponsors The Local Beach Bar Bang Tao with a plenty of beverages, barbecue and banter!