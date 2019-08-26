THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Fried chicken and chocolate bars fuel Stokes's Ashes fireworks

Fried chicken and chocolate bars fuel Stokes's Ashes fireworks

CRICKET: Ben Stokes may well have given the team dietician nightmares after doing the same to Australia's bowlers by revealing takeaway chicken and chocolate bars had fuelled his remarkable unbeaten century that saw England to a staggering one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test at Headingley on Sunday (August 25).

Cricket
By AFP

Monday 26 August 2019, 10:10AM

Ben Stokes (right) celebrates with Jack Leach. Photo: AFP

Ben Stokes (right) celebrates with Jack Leach. Photo: AFP

All-rounder Stokes was 61 not out, with England on 286-9, when he was joined out in the middle by last man Jack Leach.

It was the cue for Stokes, already a national hero following his batting fireworks in England's World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's last month, to switch into one-day mode.

In undoubtedly one of the greatest innings ever seen in 142 years of Test history, Stokes upped the tempo in a five-and-a-half hour stay of 219 balls, including 11 fours and eight sixes, that saw him finish on 135 not out as England squared the five-match series at 1-1.

There was no hint of the fireworks to come, however, when Stokes reached Saturday's close on two not out off 50 balls.

Asked what he did overnight, the 28-year-old left-handed batsman replied: "My wife and kids came down and they got there at around 10 o'clock. My wife walked into me eating pasta in my boxer shorts!

"Last night, I think had a knock-off Nandos (fried chicken) and two (chocolate) bars of Yorkie biscuit and raisin. And a couple of coffees in the morning."

Reflecting on an innings that he reckoned was "certainly close" to surpassing his World Cup final display, Stokes said: "We knew if we lost this game then the Ashes were gone.

"When a No 11 comes out needing 70 (73 in fact) to win, I knew what I had to do in terms of the game situation," the England vice-captain added.

"The only time I started to get a little bit nervous or panicking was when we got into single figures."

Stokes also paid tribute to a capacity, sun-drenched crowd, who even cheered England's defensive shots.

"Walking off there at the end when the whole of Headingley was standing up and celebrating was a very special moment and something I had to try to take in because moments like that don't come along very often."

 

Laguna Golf Phuket

- 'Pressure situations' -

Shortly before Stokes hit the winning boundary off fast bowler Pat Cummins, England had two lucky breaks.

The first came when, with England needing two to win, non-striker Leach escaped being run out after charging down the pitch only because off-spinner Nathan Lyon fumbled a throw to the bowler's end.

"I could not believe it when I looked up," said Stokes. "Me and Leachy could have had a conversation he was that close to me.

"Obviously pressure situations in games can affect what a human does. 

"Nine times out of 10 Nathan Lyon would pick that ball up and take the stumps off."

The very next ball saw Lyon rap Stokes on the pad but his plea for lbw was rejected by umpire Joel Wilson. 

Given Australia had by then used up all their reviews, they had no way of overturning the West Indian official's verdict, even though the Decision Review System indicated Stokes would have been out out.

Stokes, who insisted DRS was wrong in this case, added: "It shows how crucial it is in using your reviews. When you get to a situation like that, you still need one."

Stokes said he was proud of putting in the "hard yards", which included taking 3-56 during a marathon 24.2 over spell in Australia's second innings.

"He's a bit of a freak to be able to produce match-winning performances like that," England captain Joe Root said of Stokes.

"He's the ultimate team man, will do everything for every single player -- that's why he's a brilliant vice-captain, he drags people with him. 

"He stood up and that's exactly what you want from your leaders."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PCG: Morgan ton prevents Pakistan Academy Double
Aguero reaches 400 goals in City stroll, Newcastle stun Spurs
McGregor sorry for 'unacceptable' pub attack
Australia learn lessons from USA hoops defeat
Thais, Koreans face off for pool top spot
Thais put Kiwis to sword, reach round 2
US women footballers' equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
Phuket golf prodigy returns with titles
Blacklash: All Blacks whip Wallabies to send out World Cup message
All Blacks skipper 'prickly' on eve of crunch Wallabies Test
Adrian the hero as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win Super Cup
Judgement day for Real Madrid as Zidane's second coming begins
Weightlifting doping scandal snarls Thai Olympic medal machine
Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons
Thai Albon given chance to secure Red Bull drive permanently

 

Phuket community
Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hark! What's that? Umbrellas and lounge chairs on the sand, both of which were wiped off Bang T...(Read More)

Thai Civilized Party joins The Peaks probe party

Hmmm...While it seems like MP Sira is trying to get at the roots of a an illegal project that slid t...(Read More)

Phuket Law: New mandatory employee leave requirements

HA HA good luck in enforcing this one ,dont you realise you are in Thailand ?...(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

As I understand, bail is also depending on what the police report was. Trespassing or murder? Its ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Lets hope no corruption at high level Phuket Officialdom is playing a role is this affair. That woul...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Making it personal

Mr Sira is force fully shaking many trees. Sure some things will start moving. Probably a start wit...(Read More)

Rescue workers trap three monitor lizards in houses and gardens in Kathu

Released near Bang Pae Waterfall, that is a National Park area with rangers were visitors have to pa...(Read More)

Norwegian tourist charged for killing British man at Phuket resort

It is about a steak knife, not about just a fruit knife or 'burger' knife, guys....(Read More)

DMCR holds merit-making funeral ceremony for late dugongs

Then all repaired to a nearby restaurant for a delicious seafood dinner....(Read More)

Karon Police reveal details of Norwegian arrested for death of Brit at Phuket resort

Your initial reporting on this story were completely ridiculous. Many other outlets reported the sam...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 