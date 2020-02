Friday Lunch

Friday 7 February 2020, 12:30PM to Friday 28 February 2020, 03:00AM

Join The Boathouse Restaurant and celebrate the weekend before it starts. The best way to start your weekend is a 3-course set lunch with unlimited free flow from one of Thailand’s most extensive cellar. Time: 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM House pouring: 950++ Thai Baht per person Premium pouring: 1,450++ Thai Baht per person (free flow)