Fresh graduates encouraged to join ‘co-payment’ hiring campaign

PHUKET: Phuket officials are hoping that the national government’s salary ‘co-payment’ scheme for new graduates will provide jobs for some 2,700 new workers by year’s end.

COVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 November 2020, 10:19AM

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong has high hopes for the new graduate salary ‘co-payment’ scheme in Phuket. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket has been allocated a relatively high number of registrations for the campaign, Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong has explained.

“Compared to other provinces, the quota of new hiring in Phuket is quite high. We expect more than 3,000 people to join this campaign by the end of this year, and more than 2,700 people to be hired,” V/Gov Phichet said on Monday (Nov 23). 

“We expect to help our new graduates to be hired and have income during this economic crisis,” he added. 

V/Gov Phichet announced the expectation at a meeting held at the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, joined by the Phuket Employment Office Chief Santi Nantasuwan and other officers. 

Mr Santi said that the government ‘co-payment’ campaign aims to assist businesses with paying the salaries of 260,000 newly hired staff nationwide.

Under the scheme, the government will pay half the new graduates’ salaries during the first year of employment.

Salaries are set at B15,000 for university graduates, B11,500 for graduates with advanced vocational certificates, and B9,400 for graduates with standard vocational certificates. The subsidies will cost the state a total of B23.48 billion, it was announced last month.

AVC Engineering

People registering to take advantage of the campaign must be Thai nationals who have graduated from high-school diploma, vocational college course (PorWorChor), a higher vocational college course (PorWorSor) or have a bachelor’s degree and graduated in 2019-2020.

“They also must not have been registered with the Social Security Office, except those who have been registered for performing part-time work while studying,” Mr Santi explained.

“The quota of fresh graduates in Phuket to join this campaign is limited to 5,460 people,” Mr Santi said.

“From Oct 1 to Nov 23, 680 people registered to find work through the campaign, and 50 businesses have registered 221 vacancies,” he said. 

“So far, only 19 people have been hired from the companies, while four people were disqualified after they were found to already have been registered with the Social Security Office,” Mr Santi noted.

Mr Santi urged any people interested in joining the scheme to register at www.จ้างงานเด็กจบใหม่.com. Registration will remain open until Sept 30, 2021, he said.

