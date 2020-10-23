Frenchwoman on Samui confirmed COVID-positive

PHUKET: A 57-year-old woman from France has been confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 on Koh Samui, Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, Director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, told the public at a press conference today (Oct 23).



By The Phuket News

Friday 23 October 2020, 04:53PM

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn. Photo: NNT / file

Dr Sophon pointed to the fact that the woman, who came with her husband and her child, tested negative twice during her stay at an Alternative State Quarantine facility in Samut Prakan province, but showed symptoms and tested positive after leaving the facility five days later, reported state news agency NNT.

Dr Sophon added that the woman’s husband and child tested negative for the disease following the discovery of her illness.

She came in close contact with 15 persons, he said.

Officials are now waiting for test results from her other close associates.

The officials are in the process to determine whether the patient contracted the disease locally.