Frenchwoman on Samui confirmed COVID-positive

Frenchwoman on Samui confirmed COVID-positive

PHUKET: A 57-year-old woman from France has been confirmed as having contracted  COVID-19 on Koh Samui, Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, Director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, told the public at a press conference today (Oct 23).


By The Phuket News

Friday 23 October 2020, 04:53PM

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn. Photo: NNT / file

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn. Photo: NNT / file

Dr Sophon pointed to the fact that the woman, who came with her husband and her child, tested negative twice during her stay at an Alternative State Quarantine facility in Samut Prakan province, but showed symptoms and tested positive after leaving the facility five days later, reported state news agency NNT.

Dr Sophon added that the woman’s husband and child tested negative for the disease following the discovery of her illness.

She came in close contact with 15 persons, he said.

Dan About Thailand

Officials are now waiting for test results from her other close associates.

The officials are in the process to determine whether the patient contracted the disease locally.

 

Kurt | 24 October 2020 - 06:55:54 

@Charles, she and family got here by THAI TGG-33 from Paris on Sept 30. Guess authorities now in doubt or they will bring down quarantine from 14 to 10 days. Perhaps it will become now 20 days?

charles | 23 October 2020 - 21:48:11 

how did they get here from where,

Paulnou | 23 October 2020 - 21:05:54 

That should be the result of an inacurate testing taking for granted that that surely flu is similar to Covid, bet that no other people will be infected

 

